At bauma 2019, Zoomlion Sharpens Competitive Edge With Localized Strategy and Intelligent Products

MUNICH, April 8, 2019 PRNewswire/-- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (Zoomlion) welcomed visitors to its exhibition at bauma 2019 on April 8 in Munich, Germany. Zoomlion is presenting 43 flagship products from six major categories at the world's largest construction trade fair.

At bauma 2019, Zoomlion is introducing groundbreaking technologies and sustainable products, including concrete machinery, hoisting equipment, tower cranes, dry mortar equipment, aerial work platforms and forklifts, to more than 600,000 professionals from 195 countries and regions. .

Shortly after the opening of the exhibition, Zoomlion hosted a signing ceremony. Zoomlion's high-tech company ZValley Industrial Internet Company (ZValley) signed a contract with Malaysian dealer Trans Elite Group on future cooperation in areas of equipment condition analysis, equipment safety operation, big data analysis of the market and equipment rental management.

Locally developed, intelligent and connected

Among the 43 products Zoomlion is displaying at bauma 2019, 70 percent were locally designed and manufactured in Europe to meet European clients' needs and preferences on functionality, technological innovation and appearance.

Zoomlion's subsidiary companies in Europe similarly debuted new products at bauma 2019 - the Energya series green hybrid mixer truck from Zoomlion CIFA, duo-mix connect technology developed for 3D concrete printing and new flat head tower crane,WT260. In addition, Zoomlion also unveiled intelligent 4.0 generation cranes and new aerial work platforms at bauma 2019, demonstrating the company's leading edge in intelligent manufacturing and remote equipment monitor and control.

Worldwide, Zoomlion has mapped out sales and service operations in more than 120 countries and acquired top brands such as Powermole, CIFA, Ladurner, M-TEC, Raxtar and Wilbert to promote localized product development overseas.

Localization is the key to opening up the global market. Zoomlion has established overseas manufacturing bases across Europe, Asia and North America to integrate all resources for R&D, marketing and aftersales services. Through upgraded, localized operation, Zoomlion is able to take root in the international market and expand steadily.

About Zoomlion

Founded in 1992, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (Zoomlion)is a high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise that integrates engineering machinery, agricultural machinery and financial services. The company now sells nearly 460 cutting-edge products from 55 product lines covering ten major categories.

For more information, please visit http://en.zoomlion.com/.