Eric J. Dalius Foundation: Philanthropist Eric J. Dalius Offers Financial Support for Students Seeking Post-Secondary Education

Eric J. Dalius - A Seasoned Marketing Professional with an Extensive Background in Successful Network Marketing Campaigns Offers Support for Students Seeking Post-secondary Education in the Field of Marketing and Entrepreneurship

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2019 / Eric J. Dalius is proud to announce the goal of providing financial aid and support to post-secondary students in need. His foundation, the Eric J. Dalius Foundation, is aiming to fuel ambitious marketing and entrepreneur students and aspires to donate a total of $50,000 to deserving post-secondary students in 2019.

Established in June of 2018, the Eric J. Dalius Foundation was built upon the idea that some of America's best and brightest are not able to afford to attend College or University after high school. Keen to make sure that these less fortunate students are able to reach their maximum potential and get high-paying jobs, Eric Dalius began his foundation and, with the small fortune he has amassed through his successful real estate and marketing career, plans to help those who deserve it with their tuition costs.

Financial support will be offered exclusively to students studying marketing or entrepreneurship at a college or university in the United States. To apply, students must write a 400-500-word essay explaining why they are deserving of a grant, their professional goals, and what they hope to accomplish throughout their careers. Candidates must complete the online application form, submitted with an attached copy of proof of enrollment for their current post-secondary institution, or the proof of acceptance from their future post-secondary institution.

In order for candidates to be considered, applications must be submitted prior to the start of the academic semester. Accepted candidates will be contacted directly with the amount of their grant, and the next steps on how to claim your grant.

About Eric J. Dalius

Eric J. Dalius is a marketing professional who earned his degree in Marketing from Penn State University. Upon graduation in 1990, Eric J. Dalius has forged a career in marketing - primarily through the MLM or Network Marketing business model. Today Eric J. Dalius provides coaching for existing and new companies seeking to expand their products and services through MLM distribution. Eric J. Dalius also provides assistance for independent representatives who are getting started with their MLM company.

About the Eric J. Dalius Foundation

The Eric J. Dalius Foundation was founded in June of 2018 with a single goal in mind: to help deserving students attend post-secondary institution and kick start their careers. The Eric J. Dalius Foundation prides itself for supporting students from lower socio-economic backgrounds, and helping them to achieve their academic goals and provide a sturdy foundation for future success. The Eric J. Dalius Foundation is dedicated to furthering the academic careers of U.S. students for the total of $50,000 USD in 2019.

For more information, please contact info@ericjdaliusfoundation.com or visit https://ericjdaliusfoundation.com/.

