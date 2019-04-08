Uptick Newswire Hosts GFG Resources Inc. on the Stock Day Podcast to Discuss the Massive Potential of 2019 Projects

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2019 / Uptick Newswire Stock Day Podcast welcomed GFG Resources Inc. (OTCQB: GFGSF) ("the Company"), a North American precious metals exploration company focused on district scale gold projects in tier one mining jurisdictions, Ontario and Wyoming. President and CEO, Brian Skanderbeg, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by noting that this is the Company's first time on the Stock Day Podcast and then asked Skanderbeg to share some background information on the Company. Skanderbeg explained that he has been working in the gold sector and gold space for around 20 years. The Company was built two years ago and focuses on discovery stage opportunities. "The goal here is to make the next relevant discovery in the gold space," stated Skanderbeg.

Jolly then asked about the Company's projects in Canada. Skanderbeg explained that the Company acquired the land in Canada about one year ago and has been exploring the site ever since. So far, the potential of the site seems substantial and the Company has recently announced exciting findings in that area.

Skanderbeg then shared that working in the gold exploration industry takes a high level of skill, especially as this district continues to evolve. He further explained that the industry lacks growth overall, which is why the Company is dedicated to focusing on the discovery stage of their projects. "when considering the challenges of this sector, you have to look at them as opportunities.", stated Skanderbeg. He also stated that throughout 2019 the Company will be advancing both of their current projects astronomically.

"At our project in Wyoming, we've brought in best-in-class partners," stated Skanderbeg when explaining how the Company plans to progress with their current projects over the next year. He further shared that the program designed to facilitate their current projects will launch in July.

Jolly then asked why shareholders should be excited about the Company. Skanderbeg shared that the Company's two projects are expected to generate plenty of exciting news and findings. The Company is currently full funded to execute their exploration program and has seen a rise in shareholder interest. Skanderbeg closed the interview by sharing that the team behind the Company is exceptionally credible and explained that right now is an excellent time to get involved as a shareholder.

To hear Brian Skanderbeg's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://upticknewswire.com/featured-interview-ceo-brian-skanderbeg-of-gfg-resources-inc-otcqb-gfgsf/

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day", and Uptick Newswire encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About GFG Resources Inc.

GFG Resources is a North American precious metals exploration company focused on district scale gold projects in tier one mining jurisdictions, Ontario and Wyoming. In Ontario, the Company owns 100% of the Pen and Dore gold projects, two large and highly prospective gold properties west of the prolific gold district of Timmins, Ontario, Canada. The Pen and the Dore gold projects have the same geological setting that hosts most of the gold deposits found in the Timmins Gold Camp which have produced over 70 million ounces of gold. In Wyoming, the Company has partnered with Newcrest Mining Ltd. through an option and earn-in agreement to advance the Rattlesnake Hills Gold Project. The geologic setting, alteration, and mineralization seen in the Rattlesnake Hills are similar to other gold deposits of the Rocky Mountain alkaline province which, collectively, have produced over 50 million ounces of gold.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the future price of gold, success of exploration activities and metallurgical test work, permitting time lines, currency exchange rate fluctuations, requirements for additional capital, government regulation of exploration work, environmental risks, unanticipated reclamation expenses, title disputes or claims and limitations on insurance coverage. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results, "may", "could", "would", "will", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

All forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, including, without limitation, the expectations and beliefs of management, the assumed long-term price of gold, that the Company will receive required permits and access to surface rights, that the Company can access financing, appropriate equipment, and sufficient labor, and that the political environment within Canada and the United States will continue to support the development of mining projects in Canada and the United States. In addition, the similarity or proximity of other gold deposits to the Rattlesnake Hill Gold Project, the Pen Gold Project, and the Dore Gold Project is not necessarily indicative of the geological setting, alteration and mineralization of the Rattlesnake Hills Gold Project, the Pen Gold Project and the Dore Gold Project.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of GFG to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: actual results of current exploration activities; environmental risks; future prices of gold; operating risks; accidents, labour issues and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining government approvals or financing; and other risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties are not, and should not be construed as being, exhaustive.

Although GFG has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. In addition, forward-looking statements are provided solely for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of our operating environment. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date hereof and GFG assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

For further information, please contact:

GFG Resources Inc.

Brian Skanderbeg, President & CEO

Phone: (306) 931-0930

or

Marc Lepage, Vice President, Business Development

Phone: (306) 931-0930

Email: info@gfgresources.com

Website: www.gfgresources.com

Stay Connected with Us

Twitter: https://twitter.com/gfgresources

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/gfgresources/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GFGResourcesInc/

About Uptick Newswire and the "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Uptick Newswire is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Uptick provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. Uptick is the sole producer of its "Stock Day" Podcast, which is the number one radio show of its kind in America. The Uptick Network "Stock Day" Podcast is an extension of Uptick Newswire, which recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

602-441-3474

https://upticknewswire.com/

SOURCE: Uptick Newswire

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/541292/Uptick-Newswire-Hosts-GFG-Resources-Inc-on-the-Stock-Day-Podcast-to-Discuss-the-Massive-Potential-of-2019-Projects