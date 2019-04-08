The global pyrogen testing market is expected to post a CAGR of over 12% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005041/en/

The global pyrogen testing market will post a CAGR of over 12% during the period 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Supplemented by a broad range of applications and scientific advances, pyrogen testing has witnessed a tremendous transformation in recent years. Currently, the designing and development of pyrogen testing products that are more reliable and convenient and can operate for extended periods is gaining popularity. Moreover, devices that are smaller and generate minimal noise and heat are expected to be launched in the market during the forecast period. Thus, technological advances and the launch of innovative products will drive the growth of the global pyrogen testing market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the high demand for biopharmaceuticals to treat various diseases will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global pyrogen testing market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Global pyrogen testing market: High demand for biopharmaceuticals to treat various diseases

In the past few years, there has been a significant increase in the demand for biopharmaceutical products, especially those extracted from mammalian cells. This is because these products speed up the recovery process, cure a wide range of diseases, have fewer side effects compared with conventional drugs, and allow clinicians to provide tailored treatments to individuals with specific medical conditions.

Pyrogen testing enables faster process development and provides predictable performances in pharmaceutical operations such as facility fit and downstream process integration. The advantages of performing pyrogen testing, such as consistency and easy testing for cross-reactivity, have increased the demand for biopharmaceuticals, thereby augmenting the growth of the global pyrogen testing market.

"Apart from the high demand for biopharmaceuticals to treat various diseases, the increased investment in R&D, the increasing global initiatives by stakeholders in the biopharmaceutical industry, and the increased focus on outsourcing are some other factors that are boosting the growth of the global pyrogen testing market," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global pyrogen testing market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global pyrogen testing market by end-user (pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, medical device companies, food and beverage manufacturers) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, ROW respectively. However, during the forecast period, the Asian region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increased presence of biotechnology companies and research laboratories in the region.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005041/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com