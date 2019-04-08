Medical imaging expert, Perspectum Diagnostics, will present multiple abstracts at the International Liver Congress 2019 in Vienna, showcasing groundbreaking new research with LiverMultiScan

Left to right: LiverMultiScan images showing correlates of fibros-inflammation, iron, and measures of fat (Photo: Business Wire)

Donna Cryer, President and CEO of the Global Liver Institute commented on the research: "As chronic liver diseases are increasingly recognised as prevalent across the globe, it is more important than ever to invest in methods that support its diagnosis, monitoring and treatment. Perspectum's studies provide important evidence that non-invasive, so-called disruptive medical imaging technology, like LiverMultiScan, are key to these advances."

Oral Abstract #202 Strauss 1-2: Genome-wide association studies of abdominal MRI scans identifies loci associated with liver fat and liver iron in the UK Biobank

The first ever Genome-wide Association Study (GWAS) based on MRI-determined liver fat and iron content offered ground-breaking insights into the biology of liver disease pathogenesis and its links to other metabolic diseases. This paper provides validation of MRI efficacy. Replicating known loci provides genetic validation of MRI's use in non-invasively assessing NAFLD, ALD and HCV/HBV, and as more data becomes available, larger GWAS will enable the detection of additional susceptibility loci for liver fat and iron.

THU-364, Thursday 11th April: Liver cT1 Predicts Clinical Outcomes in Patients with Chronic Liver Disease

Iron corrected T1 (cT1)'s ability to predict clinical outcomes was assessed and found to be equivalent to histological measures of fibrosis.

Dr Amirkasra Mojtahed from the Division of Abdominal Imaging at Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston commented on this study: "As we move into the era of personalised medicine, it is increasingly becoming important to develop quantitative imaging biomarkers that are uniform across various vendor platforms. This study was an important step in the path to develop a standardised imaging biomarker for liver health and has the potential to replace some of the inherently subjective current methods of assessing liver health."

SAT-290: Association of Liver Inflammation and Fibrosis Score with Non-Invasive Biomarkers in Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease: Preliminary Results from the MAST4HEALTH Study.

The relationship between anthropometric/biochemical biomarkers and the LiverMultiScan parameters in NAFLD (n=110) was identified. BMI had the lowest predictive capability of PDFF, yet it was the main predictor of cT1 liver inflammation (p<0.01). This contrast in BMI predictability will be investigated further as more data becomes available.

