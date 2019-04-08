The global sciatica treatment market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 8% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global sciatica treatment market is the growing prevalence of risk factors for sciatica. Sciatica often occurs due to disease conditions such as osteoarthritis, spondylolisthesis, muscle spasms, and lumbar spinal stenosis. The prevalence of these medical conditions is increasing significantly across the world. An increase in the incidence of these medical conditions may increase the chances of development of sciatica. This, in turn, will boost the use of available and anticipated treatments during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing funds for research on sciatica will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global sciatica treatment market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global sciatica treatment market: Development of clonidine micropellet epidural injections

Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly focusing on developing micropellet technology-based non-steroidal epidural injections for the treatment of patients with sciatica. This is mainly because no epidural steroids are approved for the treatment of sciatica. The micropellet technology-based epidural injection helps in reducing the pain and inflammation by allowing localized delivery of medication to the affected nerves. Moreover, the safety and efficacy of clonidine are expected to be better with this novel technology. The medications developed with micropellet technology will enter the market during the forecast period and add significant value to its growth.

"Sciatica can cause long-term pain in the lower back if the condition is left untreated. Many government and non-governmental organizations are initiating certain programs to increase awareness among people about the condition and avoid delay in diagnosis. Such increasing awareness programs help patients to know about the disease and available safe treatment options, which will drive market growth during the forecast period," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global sciatica treatment market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global sciatica treatment market by type (surgical treatment and non-surgical treatment) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The non-surgical segment held the largest sciatica treatment market share in 2018. The growth of this segment is mainly driven by the availability of off-label epidural corticosteroid injections for the treatment of sciatica.

The North America region led the market in 2018 with a market share of more than 36%, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. The market growth in North America can be attributed to the rising awareness about the condition and strategic alliances among vendors in the region.

