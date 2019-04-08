The global variable frequency drives (VFD) market is expected to post a CAGR close to 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005050/en/

The global variable frequency drives (VFD) market will post a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the variable frequency drives market is the growing need for energy-efficient equipment. The rising need for power and the shortage of electricity is making it necessary for governments to focus on the efficient use of electricity to achieve sustainable economic growth. Regulations on industrial energy consumption have compelled the industrial operators to adopt energy-efficient equipment. For instance, a major part of the energy in industrial operations is consumed by motorized equipment. Using variable frequency drives helps in reducing energy consumption and total energy loss. Variable frequency drives adjust the voltage/frequency curve as per the system demand. The potential energy savings estimated by the variable frequency drives can range from 10% to 16%. Therefore, this factor is expected to have a high positive impact on the global variable frequency drives market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the advent of IoT in variable frequency drives will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global variable frequency drives (VFD) market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global variable frequency drives (VFD) market: Advent of IoT in variable frequency drives

Integrating loT with variable frequency drives aids in controlling and monitoring devices remotely and can provide valuable feedback to the end-users, allowing them to take prompt action. Most vendors do not provide loT capabilities with their variable frequency drives. However, the advent of loT in electronic devices and the ease of operation are expected to increase the demand for the loT-enabled variable frequency drives during the forecast period.

"Apart from the advent of IoT in VFD, another major factor boosting sales is the increased need for compact and integrated drive systems. VFD are usually large and require space that is a bottleneck for the SMEs. Thus, many vendors are seen developing integrated drive systems that can reduce the overall size and ensure efficient use of space. Vendors are trying to improve the drive's capability by continuous R&D activities to provide a compact and flexible motor control solution," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global variable frequency drives (VFD) market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global variable frequency drives market by end user (food and beverages, water and wastewater treatment, oil and gas, power generation, mining and metals, and other end-users), by type (low voltage drives and medium voltage drives) and geographical regions (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to several factors such as strong industrial growth, rising demand for medium voltage and low voltage motors, and increasing investments in power, water and wastewater treatment, and food and beverage industry.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005050/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com