Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc.: Blonder Tongue Announces New ATSC3Pro Suite of Broadcast and Development Tools at NAB Show 2019

LAS VEGAS, NV and OLD BRIDGE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2019 / Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc . (NYSE American: BDR) announces the availability of their new ATSC3pro Suite of Broadcast compliance and development tools at the National Association of Broadcasters yearly convention (The NAB Show). Based on the most advanced ATSC 3.0 transmission and analysis engine available on the market today: the BitRouter "ATSC3pak" middleware, this new Blonder Tongue product provides Broadcaster managers and technical teams a turn-key, self-contained tool to help them begin preparing for ATSC 3.0 transitions.

Blonder Tongue's new ATSC3Pro product allows Broadcasters to create and test-transmit ATSC 3.0 compliant digital broadcasts as well as test the compliance of ATSC 3.0 signals. It will also allow Broadcasters to build digital broadcast signals that include advanced ATSC 3.0 features such as hybrid signal sources, large SAP sources, ATSC Link Layer Protocol, ROUTE & DASH broadcasts, and 4Kp60 and High Dynamic Range (HDR) Video support.

"Blonder Tongue Laboratories has partnered with BitRouter to bring an easy to order, easy to use and fully supported suite of ATSC 3.0 signal creation, test and compliance measurement tools to market," said Ted Grauch, COO, Blonder Tongue. "As Broadcasters across the country start the process of preparing for future ATSC 3.0 transitions, either for the end of this year or 2020, the ATSC3pro is a great way to begin to get your team ready, understand the expanded features of 3.0 and better understand how those new capabilities might impact your business."

The ATSC3pro is delivered in a self-contained portable rack unit enclosure ready to drop into a broadcast center, lab, or mobile test environment. Additionally, Blonder Tongue provides instruction and after sales support tailored to our customers' needs.

Blonder Tongue will be adding upcoming features to the ATSC3pro, which include Dolby AC-4 integration, Advanced Emergency Alert support, as well as 3.0 compliant captions and subtitles. Also on the horizon are support for Apple iOS & Android mobile clients, SHVC support, and HTML5 downloadable apps.

For a demonstration at this year's NAB Show in Las Vegas, please stop by Booth # SU11107 or contact Blonder Tongue at 800-523-6049 to schedule an appointment.

Contacts

Don Young

Senior Director, Business Development

m: 678-296-9041

dyoung@blondertongue.com

Ted Grauch

Chief Operating Officer, EVP

m: 404-422-6100

ted@blondertongue.com

Bob Palle

Chief Executive Officer, President

P: 732.679.4000

bpalle@blondertongue.com

About Blonder Tongue

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. is the oldest designer and manufacturer of cable television and video transmission technology in the USA, with over 80% of our products continuing to be designed and built in our state-of-the-art New Jersey factory since 1953. We offer US based engineering and manufacturing excellence with an industry reputation of delivering ultra-high reliability products. As a leader in cable television systems design, the company provides service operators and systems integrators with comprehensive solutions for the management and distribution of digital video, IPTV, high-speed data services and telephony content, as well as RF broadband distribution over coax, fiber and IP networks for homes and businesses. Additional information on the company and its products can be found at www.blondertongue.com .

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The information set forth above includes "forward-looking" statements and accordingly, the cautionary statements contained in Blonder Tongue's Annual Report and Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 (See Item 1: Business, Item 1A: Risk Factors, Item 3: Legal Proceedings and Item 7: Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations), and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are incorporated herein by reference. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "target," "intend," "plan," "seek," "estimate," "endeavor," "should," "could," "may" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to projections for our future financial performance, our anticipated growth trends in our business and other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's analysis only as of the date hereof. Blonder Tongue undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof. Blonder Tongue's actual results may differ from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in Blonder Tongue's "forward-looking" statements.

SOURCE: Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/541311/Blonder-Tongue-Announces-New-ATSC3ProTM-Suite-of-Broadcast-and-Development-Tools-at-NAB-Show-2019