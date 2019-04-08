The nation has plans for two ambitious renewable energy tenders but the procurement process is dragging and Lebanese institutions lack experience in designing such schemes. A solution will be provided by Europe.Lebanon has plans for renewable energy tenders including a procurement exercise for three 100 MW solar plus storage projects, for which it has received 75 expressions of interest. pv magazine has previously outlined the process of the tender - which is being managed by Lebanon's Ministry of Energy and Water - which will see the Lebanese authorities review the expressions of interest before ...

