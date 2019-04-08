Moss Landing, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2019) - HQP Inc. ("HQP" or the "Company") announced today that it will offer up to 4,880,000 shares of its common stock at $3.10 per share for an aggregate offering amount of $14,880,000. The shares will be offered to accredited investors and institutional investors only pursuant to Regulation D, Rule 506(c) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Although general solicitation is permitted under Rule 506(c) offerings, purchasers must be accredited investors and meet certain SEC verification requirements for validation of their "accredited investor" status.

HQP intends to use the net proceeds from the stock offering principally for general working capital purposes and for other general corporate purposes, including but not limited to, general and administrative expenses, certain note obligations, cannabis-facilities acquisition costs, legal and accounting expenses, licensing expenses, facilities improvements and cultivation, processing, distribution licenses and marketing expenses.

"We believe the cannabis industry represents an exciting investment opportunity," stated Ernest S. Pasqua, CEO of HQP Inc. He went on to say: "We expect this offering will provide HQP with the capital needed to continue to execute our growth and acquisition strategy."

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized and does not constitute an offer within any jurisdiction to any person to whom such offer would be unlawful. Further, the securities being offered by HQP have not been registered under the Securities Act, any state securities laws or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

For additional information HQP and to request our offering materials, please visit: www.hqp.global

About HQP Inc.

HQP is a private company based out of Moss Landing, California. We are an early stage company that was organized to cultivate, process, distribute and market cannabis products. Our goal is to become one of the leading companies known for its high quality California-influenced cannabis products. Our principal investment objectives will be to achieve current income and capital appreciation potential for the Company by taking advantage of the opportunities that we believe exist in the cannabis industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those regarding the proposed offering of securities and the anticipated use of proceeds therefrom. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release and are based on HQP's current intent, beliefs, plans and expectations. They involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results, performance or developments to differ materially from those described in or implied by such forward-looking statements. HQP undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time, other than as required by law.

