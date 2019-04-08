Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2019) - First Global Data Limited (TSXV:FGD) (OTC Pink:FGBDF) (FSE:1G5) (the "Company") would like to announce that it has appointed Mr. Krishnasamy Parthiban and Mr. Andrew Lozinski to its Board of Directors (the "Board").

Mr. Parthiban brings over 20 years of senior executive experience in operations, general management and corporate finance across many sectors including manufacturing, software, real estate and energy-related industries. He has held a wide range of senior officer positions in major corporations including Director of Program Development at American Greetings and President of Crystonics Limited.

Mr. Lozinski has over 20 years of experience in private and institutional lending in connection with financing large real estate transactions and in the restructuring of accounts with significant outstanding debt.

"We are pleased to welcome Mr. Parthiban and Mr. Lozinski to the First Global team and believe their business acumen coupled with their corporate managerial experience will be significant assets to the Company moving forward," commented Mr. Anil Saxena of the Board.

About First Global Data Ltd. (www.firstglobaldata.com)

First Global is an international financial services technology ("FINTECH") company. The Company's two main lines of business are mobile payments and cross border payments. First Global's proprietary leading-edge technology enables the convergence of compliant domestic and cross border payments, shopping, Peer to Peer ("P2P"), Business to Consumer ("B2C"), and Business to Business ("B2B") payments. First Global enables its strategic partners and clients around the world with our leading-edge financial services technology platform.

