InPlayer, a global provider of paywall services, is pleased to announce its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide secure protection monetization of video assets.

Through API integration between the InPlayer paywall platform and AWS Elemental MediaConvert and Amazon CloudFront, customers can now monetize videos behind a secure paywall via pay-per view and subscription.

Through this API integration, content owners can monetize their content and deliver compelling media experiences without the complexity of building their own video processing and monetizing infrastructure.

As part of this API integration, InPlayer will provide real-time insight into audience behaviour, revenue generation, and subscriber demographics, allowing content publishers to use these data points to further refine their online video strategy. In addition to this, InPlayer's paywall comes with advanced features such as support for Open Authentication and single sign-on, creation of groups of assets into packages, tiered pricing for both assets and packages, customizable client branding and colours.

"This is an exciting time and opportunity to be working with Amazon Web Services. This API integration allows us to provide a simplified workflow for the monetization of live and on-demand video offerings. Our clients and partners will be given the global reach to support large scale audiences with the cost efficiencies expected with SaaS platforms today," says George Meek, CEO of InPlayer.

About InPlayer

InPlayer, the world's leading pay-per-view and subscription solution, helps set up and grow recurring revenue for any company that is looking to enable online sales and access management for their video, audio, files and HTML content. With millions of dollars in transactions managed, InPlayer has helped make thousands of live events profitable for the OTT industry, rights owners, agencies, artists and corporations around the world. Being a paywall company purchase completion is of highest priority, which is why InPlayer never leaves any client without end-user support. For more information, visit www.inplayer.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005528/en/

Contacts:

Dipesh Morjaria

dipesh@inplayer.com

+44 (0)795 7597591