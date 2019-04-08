Newest Full Package Sports Betting Site 'RubyBet' Launches

LONDON, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RubyBet.com has launched the newest action-packed destination for every die-hard sports fan

Fans are invited to discover what all the buzz is about at the sports betting site that is truly leaving its mark on the gaming community.

Ruby Bet delivers instant access to live sports betting on global and local events, with super-fast transactions and 5 Star VIP care.





Players can enjoy 24/7 live sports betting anytime, anywhere.

The site features global events, with live action games coming to you from the UK, USA, Brazil, as well as across Europe and Asia. Whether you're a Manchester United or FC Liverpool fan, you can access the hottest United Kingdom matches. Enjoy football, basketball, cricket, MMA, Tennis, and even E-sports. Popular events like Eurovision and political events are featured on the site as well!

All of the major games and events are featured on Ruby Bet, including the UEFA Champions League, and Premier League to name a few. Users can treat the new site as a one stop shop for all their sporting and betting needs, with over 120 types of sports offered and thousands of events available for betting at any given time.

Those who wish to try their luck with the hottest slots and casino games can play 500 top games on Ruby Bet's casino section. Users can enjoy classic slots, casino and table games, live dealer games and more. There's loads of big jackpots and interactive games to keep players having a blast!

Becoming the new leading sports betting site, RubyBet offers a unique betting platform that is 100% safe and secure. Users can easily place bets in real time, as well as receive free bets upon deposit.

It's simple and fast to withdraw wins, and users can feel confident that their personal information is kept safe at all times.

RubyBet.com offers a 5 Star personal support and convenient payment options to its users. With fast transactions this new site is leading the way in easy and comfortable sports betting from start to finish. It is possible to pay with all major payment options including major credit cards, e-wallets, and even the easy option to pay by phone.

Players who join in on the action now, will get a special bonus.