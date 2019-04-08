Regulatory News:

On April 1st, 2019, Groupe SEB (Paris:SK) filed its 2018 Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), the French Financial Markets Authority, issue number D.19-0236.

It includes:

the Annual Financial Report (RFA);

items from the Management Report;

the Non-Financial Performance Statement (DPEF)

shareholders' consultation on compensation items due or allocated to executive directors in respect of fiscal 2018 and submitted to the Ordinary General Meeting, dated May 22 nd , 2019 ("Say on Pay");

, 2019 ("Say on Pay"); the Statutory Auditors' reports for the financial statements and information relating to their annual fees

Information relating to the Shareholders' Mixed General Meeting, dated May 22nd, in particular draft resolutions

This document is available in French, under the conditions defined by the current laws and regulations and may be consulted

in the regulatory information space on Groupe SEB's website: http://www.groupeseb.com/fr/informations-reglementees

on the AMF's website http://www.amf-france.org/

in Groupe SEB's website publications: http://www.groupeseb.com/fr/publications

The English translation of this document may be consulted on Groupe SEB's website.

Change of date

Please note that, following a change in the Board of Directors' schedule, the publication date of the 9-month sales and financial information has been modified. Initially set for October 24th, it has been postponed to October 29th, 2019.

Below you will find the updated schedule.

2019 upcoming events April 25 | after market closes Q1 2019 sales and financial data May 22 | 2:30 pm (Paris time) Annual General Meeting July 24 before market opens H1 2019 sales and results October 29 after market closes 9-month 2019 sales and financial data

World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 30 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 350 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness and service to clients. With products being present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales of approximately €6.8 billion in 2018 and had more than 33,000 employees worldwide.

