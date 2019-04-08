5G IoT Market Worth $6.3 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "5G IoT Market by Connection, Radio Technology (5G NR Standalone and 5G NR Non-Standalone Architecture), Range (Short- and Wide-Range IoT Devices), Vertical (Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Government), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the 5G IoT Market size is expected to grow from USD 0.7 billion in 2020 to USD 6.3 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 55.4% during the forecast period.

The adoption rate of 5G connectivity in IoT devices is expected to grow owing to the increase in demand for connected IoT devices.

Browse in-depth TOC on "5G IoT Market"

39 - Tables

32 - Figures

100 - Pages

Ask for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=164027845

Among radio technologies, the 5G NR standalone architecture segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

5G NR standalone architecture is a completely new radio network. It mainly comprises 5G RAN and 5G core networks. 5G NR standalone solutions are expected to be more effective than 5G NR non-standalone solutions. The 5G NR standalone architecture is estimated to show the highest CAGR and expected to witness strong growth characteristics in the coming years.

Among range, the short-range IoT devices segment is expected to grow rapidly and hold the largest market size during the forecast period

Short-range IoT devices have a shorter coverage area as compared to wide-range IoT devices. Short-range IoT devices range from 0 to 150 meters. Connectivity plays an important role in the IoT ecosystem. Currently, various range of connectivity options is available for IoT stakeholders. Cellular IoT technologies, such as Cat-M1 and NB-IoT, are gaining traction across industry verticals. Short-range IoT devices need low power and minimal security for surviving in the IoT ecosystem.

Speak to Analyst:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=164027845

North America is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

North America is the largest contributor to the 5G IoT Market. The top countries contributing to the 5G IoT Market in this region include the US and Canada. The leading telecom operators, such as AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, Rogers, Bell, and Telus, have announced the deployment of 5G networks. Verizon has planned to roll out 5G services across 30 cities in the US by the end of 2020. T-Mobile has also announced to launch 5G services in 30 cities. AT&T has already introduced 5G services in 12 cities. These service providers have collaborated with network enablers such as Ericsson, Nokia, and Samsung, to launch 5G services across the US.

In the 5G IoT Market, the key and emerging market players include Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia (Finland), Huawei (China), AT&T (US), Verizon (US), Sprint (US), Telefónica (Spain), BT Group (UK), Vodafone (UK), Telstra (Australia), Etisalat (UAE), Telus (Canada), Bell Canada (Canada), Singtel (Singapore), and Rogers (Canada). These players have adopted various strategies to grow in the global 5G IoT Market.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Mobility and Telecom Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/5g-iot-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com