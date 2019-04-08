Immutep presented encouraging data from TACTI-mel Part B and from preclinical studies of its novel LAG-3 agonist at recent scientific conferences. The AIPAC Phase II study of its APC activator eftilagimod alpha (efti) plus chemo in breast cancer is expected to report top-line data in Q419 or Q120. The TACTI-002 study of efti plus Keytruda in lung and head and neck cancers in collaboration with US Merck has enrolled over 10 subjects and is expected to report first data mid-year. Other in-house and partnered programmes are also likely to produce significant news this year. We lift our valuation to A$539m (from A$510m).

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...