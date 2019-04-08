PRESS RELEASE

NAGRA, BitRouter and Harmonic to Demonstrate Solution

for Broadcasters at NAB Show to Seamlessly Enable

ATSC 3.0 Video Services

New end-to-end solution to showcase how broadcasters can enable ATSC 3.0 reception and monetization of content for connected and non-connected ATSC 3.0 receivers

Joint product delivers the most flexible way to upsell consumers migrating to ATSC 3.0 and seamless reach for broadcasters across the ASTC 3.0 footprint

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA - April 8, 2019 - At the NAB Show (http://www.nabshow.com), NAGRA, BitRouter and Harmonic will demonstrate a new solution that provides broadcasters and device manufacturers with the most flexible way to prepare for the launch of the new ATSC 3.0 Next Generation Broadcast Standard and related video services on both connected and unconnected ATSC 3.0 devices.

The product on display will demonstrate the end-to-end solution that integrates NAGRA content protection technologies, the BitRouter ATSC 3.0 receiver stack and the Harmonic Packager XOS for live OTT streaming. The integration of these various technologies enable an addressable solution to monetize ATSC 3.0 services and upsell consumers migrating to ATSC 3.0. It also features a unique purchasing capability using existing mobile communication channels along with ATSC OTA and broadband-IP transmission.

"NAGRA is committed to helping U.S. broadcasters prepare for the launch of ATSC 3.0 with best-of-breed solutions and partners," said Tom Wirth, SVP Americas at NAGRA. "The solution we are demonstrating together makes great strides in enabling new services and monetization opportunities for the next gen market. We have a long history of success ensuring premium content is protected and secure, and ATSC 3.0 will be no exception. While security is the starting point, we are also looking to future opportunities, such as broadcasting to moving vehicles for both entertainment and telematics, IoT, analytics and hybrid business devices and services that broadcasters might want to deploy."

"BitRouter's ATSC3pak middleware and ATSC3pro turnkey set-top box and gateway solution provided an ideal platform to quickly integrate NAGRA's content protection technology," said Gopal Miglani, President and Founder of BitRouter. "ATSC3pro provides an open UI SDK. BitRouter deployed its ATSC 1.0 middleware in over 30 million receivers with 14 different SoC platforms. We are committed to bring the same robustness and portability to the ATSC 3.0 receiver market."

As our industry embarks on this ATSC 3.0 journey, new linear TV consumption models that use content protection are a top priority for broadcasters," said Jean Macher, Director of Broadcast Market Development at Harmonic. "The solution proposed by NAGRA, Harmonic and BitRouter is addressing both connected and non-connected ATSC 3.0 receivers for maximum monetization opportunity. We are excited to work with our longtime partner NAGRA on this breakthrough protection technology." Additionally, set-top box and TV manufacturers will have access to the complete NAGRA and BitRouter Software Development Kit (SDK) to enable the development of turnkey ATSC 3.0-ready reception devices.

The solution will be on display at NAB Show, April 8-11, 2019 at the BitRouter booth located in the N1831 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

