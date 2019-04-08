Private Equity Holding AG / Net Asset Value as of March 31, 2019 . Processed and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NEWS RELEASE

Zug, April 8, 2019

Net Asset Value as of March 31, 2019

The Net Asset Value of one registered share of Private Equity Holding AG stood at EUR 84.80 (CHF 94.76) as of March 31, 2019. This represents an increase of 1.1% in EUR and a decrease of 0.5% in CHF, respectively, since February 28, 2019, and +11.2% (in EUR, incl. dividend) for the financial year 2018/2019.

PEH's portfolio was cash flow positive in March with noteworthy distributions from sales proceeds from Dorna, a world-leading sports rights management business, previously held by Bridgepoint Europe IV and HealthSCOPE, a full-service claims administration and health management firm, held by ABRY Senior Equity IV.

During the month, PEH committed EUR 5 million to Investindustrial VII, the latest fund focusing on mid-market buyouts and growth investments predominantly in Italy and the Iberian Peninsula managed by Investindustrial, one of PEHs longest standing investment relationships.

Private Equity Holding is intensifying its investor relations activities with group and individual presentations in several Swiss cities over the next few months. Interested parties may contact info@peh.ch.

The enclosed monthly newsletter shows the development of the NAV, the share price as well as certain balance sheet data and portfolio key figures.

Anna Knaub, Investor Relations,anna.knaub@peh.ch (mailto:anna.knaub@peh.ch), phone +41 41 726 79 80, http://www.peh.ch (http://www.peh.ch)

The basis of the Net Asset Value Calculation and Disclaimer

The number of outstanding shares used for calculation of the Net Asset Value per share amounted to 2,605,577 as of March 31, 2019 (February 28, 2019: 2,606,071). The calculations are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and pursuant to the guidelines of Invest Europe (formerly known as the European Venture Capital Association). The valuations of the fund investments are based on the most recent reported net asset values (NAVs) of the funds. In estimating the fair value of unquoted direct investments, Private Equity Holding AG considers the most appropriate market valuation techniques. The fair value of listed direct investments is the market value. The NAV of Private Equity Holding AG is calculated at the end of each month under a going concern assumption and usually published within six trading days after the cut-off date. The different reporting cut-off dates of the individual companies and funds in which participations are held can lead to short-term distortions and cause discrepancies between the published NAV and the actual total value of Private Equity Holding AG's net assets.

