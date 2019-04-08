Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Advicenne / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Advicenne to attend Smallcap Event 2019 on April 16-17, 2019 in Paris 08-Apr-2019 / 17:45 CET/CEST *Advicenne to attend Smallcap Event 2019 on April 16-17, 2019 in Paris* *Nîmes, France, April 8, 2019 (5:45 p.m. CET)* Advicenne is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients suffering from rare and neglected diseases. The company has already started selling products but its flagship drug candidate, ADV7103, is currently pending European marketing authorization for distal renal tubular acidosis (dRTA), a condition characterized by an imbalance in the pH of the blood. At Advicenne, we are committed to developing and commercializing medications that are adapted to both children and adults - because pathbreaking treatments for rare diseases should be available to patients of all ages. Listed since end 2017 on Euronext Paris, Advicenne has a unique position on the stock market: · One recent market approval in Europe for its treatment of moderate sedation (ADV6209), out-licensed to Primex Pharmaceuticals and under commercial launch (trade name Ozalin(R)) with a royalties & milestones agreement of several tens of millions of Euros. · A centralized market authorization application (MAA) procedure underway to commercialize its lead asset, ADV7103, in Europe as soon as H2 2020, in distal renal tubular acidosis (dRTA - an orphan renal disease) · A phase III clinical trial ongoing with the same product, ADV7103, in the same indication, dRTA, in USA & Canada (commercial launch expected in 2021) · A phase III clinical trial ongoing with the same product but in another orphan indication (cystinuria) in Europe · 2 in-licensed products already generating revenue on the French market, promoted by the Company's own salesforce These achievements make Advicenne one of the most advanced companies in the biotech sector, and allow it to pursue confidently its growth trajectory. *Contacts:* *Advicenne* *Press Relations* Luc-André Granier, Paul Alize RP Michalet, Caroline Carmagnol & Tatiana Julie Rachline Vieira E-mail: E-mail: advicenne@alizerp.com investors@advicenne.com +33 (0)1 44 54 36 66 +33 (0)4 66 05 54 20 *Financial Communications* *US Investor Relations* NewCap Rx Communications Group, LLC Emmanuel Huynh & Alexia Faure Paula Schwartz E-mail: advicenne@newcap.eu Email: pschwartz@rxir.com +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94 +001 917-322-2216 *Forward-Looking Statements* This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of Advicenne, which shall not be considered per se as historical facts. Such statements include estimates for future performance and estimates regarding anticipated operating losses, future revenues, capital requirements and needs for additional financing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "could," "should," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "aims," "targets" or similar words. Although the management of Advicenne believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonably made, they are based largely on the current expectations of Advicenne as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In particular, the expectations of Advicenne could be affected by, among other things, uncertainties involved in the placing on the market and commercialization of Advicenne products or any other risks and uncertainties developed or identified in any public documents filed by Advicenne with the French Financial Markets Authority (_Autorité des marchés financiers_ (AMF)), including those listed in Chapter 4, "Risk Factors," of its reference document, filed with the latter on December 3, 2018, under number R.18-073. Notwithstanding the compliance with article 223-1 of the General Regulation of the AMF (the information disclosed must be "accurate, precise and fairly presented"), Advicenne disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 796581 08-Apr-2019 CET/CEST

