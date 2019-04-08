Istrouma High School Teacher: Peter Russo's Club, Voices of a People's History to Perform at College Arts Fest

An experienced educator and recipient of the 2018-2019 Teacher of the Year Award, Peter Russo provides his students with the necessary tools to engage in civil discourse and cultivate positive change in their community

BATON ROUGE, LA / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2019 / Istrouma High School Teacher, Peter Russo is proud to announce that the internationally recognized club - Voices of a People's History will be performing at the Baton Rouge Community College Arts Fest on Tuesday, April 9th, 2019.

The club has worked diligently to contribute to important causes across the globe and has made a substantial impact both locally and internationally.

Peter Russo states that Jenny Yanez will be a guest speaker, and students from Istrouma High School will perform selections from the national program. Voices of a People's History aims to highlight the extraordinary past of ordinary people and celebrate visionaries who have paved the way for social justice in the United States.

The students of Istrouma High School take pride in their ability to make a difference and continue to develop effective solutions to help educate others and cultivate positive change.

The eleventh annual Arts Fest begins Monday April 8th and seeks to celebrate the community by showcasing art demonstrations, spoken word performances, lectures, and live music. For a detailed schedule of the event please visit

https://www.theadvocate.com/baton_rouge/entertainment_life/arts/article_252ec0c0-57d9-11e9-9f3c-8752f4fb989d.html.

About Peter Russo

Peter Russo is the recipient of the 2018-2019 Teacher of the Year Award presented by the East Baton Rouge Parish. He encourages his students to think critically by exposing them to complex political and social issues. Peter believes that educators play a primary role in providing younger generations with the necessary tools to make informed decisions. He will continue to inspire and motivate his students to take on leadership roles within their community by uncovering real world issues.

