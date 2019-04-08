Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 01 April to 05 April 2019.

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily

acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 96950026BLIV09FMSM49 01/04/2019 FR0010313833 3000 87,3524 XPAR ARKEMA 96950026BLIV09FMSM49 02/04/2019 FR0010313833 3000 88,2137 XPAR ARKEMA 96950026BLIV09FMSM49 03/04/2019 FR0010313833 3000 89,7431 XPAR ARKEMA 96950026BLIV09FMSM49 04/04/2019 FR0010313833 3000 89,8462 XPAR ARKEMA 96950026BLIV09FMSM49 05/04/2019 FR0010313833 3000 90,6336 XPAR TOTAL 15 000 17,4705

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2018/

