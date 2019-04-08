Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 01 April to 05 April 2019.
|
Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
|
Financial instrument
|
Total daily volume
|
Weighted average
|
Market identifier code
|ARKEMA
|96950026BLIV09FMSM49
|01/04/2019
|FR0010313833
|3000
|87,3524
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|96950026BLIV09FMSM49
|02/04/2019
|FR0010313833
|3000
|88,2137
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|96950026BLIV09FMSM49
|03/04/2019
|FR0010313833
|3000
|89,7431
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|96950026BLIV09FMSM49
|04/04/2019
|FR0010313833
|3000
|89,8462
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|96950026BLIV09FMSM49
|05/04/2019
|FR0010313833
|3000
|90,6336
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|15 000
|17,4705
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2018/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005672/en/
Contacts:
Arkema