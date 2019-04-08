Grom Social and National Parenting Education Network Join to Promote a Parenting Education National Campaign

Social Media Platform for Kids and Recognized National Parenting Education Network Unite Forces to Strengthen Families Through Parenting Education

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2019 / Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (GRMM) ( www.gromsocial.com ), a leading social media platform and original content provider for children between the ages of 5 and 16, announced today that it had entered into a joint marketing agreement with National Parenting Education Network ("NPEN") ( https://npen.org/ ), a non-profit organization supporting the field of parenting education nationwide. The goal of the partnership is to embark on a campaign aimed at normalizing parenting education as a support and resource for parents nationwide.

Launching in the second quarter of 2019, Grom Social will provide NPEN parent education information and resources. To further spread positive and informative messaging about parenting education, Grom Social creator-founder Zach Marks will join with NPEN officials to participate in local media forums in cities throughout the country.

A national umbrella organization providing professional development and networking opportunities for the more than 250,000 professionals, paraprofessionals and volunteers who serve as parenting educators, the National Parenting Education Network is also an effective resource for parents seeking knowledge about when, why and how to find information, resources, and support designed to help encourage their own and their children's healthy growth and development. Established in 1995, NPEN ranks as the country's foremost organization spearheading advocacy for and information-sharing about parenting education, a field that involves the expansion of insights, understanding and attitudes, and the acquisition of knowledge and skills concerning the development of relationships between, parents and other caregivers, and children.

As of one of the country's leading online social media destination for growing children, Grom Social has more than 15 million users who experience the innovative platform's diverse entertainment and educational offerings.

In addition to the Grom Social website, Grom Social Enterprises owns and operates Top Draw Animation, an award-winning producer of top-quality animation and one of the leading producers of 2D animation for television markets around the world and NetSpective WebFilter, a pioneering leader in online network monitoring and security solutions which has provided webfiltering services for over 2 million K-12 students nationwide. Grom Social is also responsible for MamaBear, an all-in-one parenting app that creates a private communication hub for families to communicate, locate, organize and protect their children at all times. Grom recently released Version 2 of the MamaBear app, which has generated approximately one million downloads since inception.

"We are extremely pleased to begin our joint campaign with NPEN designed to encourage parents/caregivers across the country to discover parenting education as a means of providing the guidance and support needed to make and implement effective decisions for their families," said Darren Marks, Chief Executive Officer of Grom Social Enterprises. "The resources of Grom Social and NPEN will combine to serve parenting and child professionals alike with a comprehensive and valuable knowledge base of information relevant to families everywhere."

"Grom Social has emerged as a significant national force for helping further children's sense of ethics, social responsibility and digital citizenship. We are pleased and proud of our exciting association with Grom Social created to expand NPEN's message of parenting education. Each parent-child relationship is unique and lifelong. Experienced parenting educators and organizations in communities across the country have the ability to address the diversity of families. They provide support to parents/caregivers in order to optimize children's well being and encourage parents to be the best they can be while finding the joy in parenting. Parenting is a challenging and lifelong job and we all know that when someone loves their job, they're better at it," said Ellen Taner, NPEN Council member and Chair of NPEN's Policy and Advocacy Committee.

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.: Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. is a leading social media platform and original content provider for children between the ages of 5 and 16; providing safe and secure digital environments for children that can be monitored by parents or other guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and several Apps) that entertain children, allow kids to interact with their peers, get relevant news, play proprietary games, while also teaching good digital citizenship. The Company also owns and operates Top Draw Animation, Inc., which produces award-winning 2D animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. The Company also owns Grom Educational Services, which has provided webfiltering services for over 2 million K-12 students.

About National Parenting Education Network: National Parenting Education Network (NPEN) is an organization of parenting education professionals, researchers, academicians, and program administrators supporting the field of parenting education through information sharing, professional development, and advocacy. NPEN's local, state, and national members and affiliate organizations work in tandem to provide access to parenting education resources for all parents and caregivers and to represent the interests and needs of the many professionals, paraprofessionals, and volunteers who serve as parenting educators.

