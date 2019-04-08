Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Urban Exposure plc (UEX) Urban Exposure plc: Posting of annual report and notice of AGM 08-Apr-2019 / 17:44 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 08 April 2019 URBAN EXPOSURE PLC POSTING OF ANNUAL REPORT AND NOTICE OF AGM Urban Exposure Plc a specialist residential development financier and asset manager, , advises that the Notice of its Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), and the Form of Proxy for the AGM are now available and these will also be posted to registered shareholders today along with its Annual Report and Accounts for the period ended 31 December 2018. The AGM is scheduled to be held on Thursday 2 May 2019 at 10.00am (BST) at the offices of MHP Communications, 6 Agar Street, London WC2N 4HN. For further information, please contact: Urban Exposure Plc Tel: +44 (0) 207 408 0022 Randeesh Sandhu, CEO Tel: +44 (0) 203 100 2000 Liberum Capital Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Corporate Broker) Neil Patel Gillian Martin Jonathan Wilkes-Green Louis Davies Jefferies International Limited (Joint Tel: +44 (0) 20 7029 8000 Corporate Broker) Ed Matthews William Brown MHP Communications (Financial Public Tel: +44 (0) 20 3128 8100 Relations) Barnaby Fry UrbanExposure@mhpc.com Charlie Barker Patrick Hanrahan Sophia Samaras Notes to Editors Urban Exposure plc is a specialist residential development finance and asset manager that has been formed to provide finance for UK real estate development. The Group focuses on generating interest and fees from originating loans on its balance sheet, before moving the loans into asset management structures, from which origination and management fee income is generated from institutional investors. The Group therefore services two types of customer: borrowers and capital providers. For additional information, please visit Urban Exposure's website: www.urbanexposureplc.com and on twitter @UrbanExposureuk, LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/urban-exposure/ and Facebook: www.facebook.com/UrbanExposureUK/ ISIN: GB00BFNSQ303 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: UEX LEI Code: 213800Q7WLHGIHUFBT43 Sequence No.: 8135 EQS News ID: 797265 End of Announcement EQS News Service

