Forza Silicon, a unit of AMETEK, a leader of advanced image sensor and mixed-signal IC designs for imaging applications, today announced that its Chief Technology Officer, Daniel Van Blerkom, will present at Image Sensors Auto Europe in Berlin on April 9, 2019.

Daniel Van Blerkom will present a paper titled "SPAD Sensor Characterization and Production Testing."

The presentation will discuss Forza Silicon's approach to the evaluation and testing of single-photon avalanche diode (SPAD) based sensors, for both performance and yield analysis. In addition, the talk will highlight the unique considerations in test system development that must be taken in order to track SPAD yield and performance.

"Interest in SPAD sensors has increased greatly as the process offerings have matured and improved. Forza Silicon is excited to be working with our customers and foundry partners to develop leading edge SPAD sensors to enable new applications," said Dr. Daniel Van Blerkom.

About Forza Silicon

Forza Silicon is a global leader in fabless semiconductor design, specializing in analog/mixed-signal and highly sensitive, advanced CMOS image sensors for visible and infrared digital camera applications. Forza Silicon's Custom IC Design and Integrated Production Services model offers a complete end-to-end solution from circuit design to the delivery of highly reliable production parts.

At Forza, we take a consultative approach with clients through our deep understanding of CMOS imaging technology and our proven design process. This approach minimizes risk and reduces production costs while providing state-of-the-art designs that accelerate time-to-market. Application areas include military/defense, biomedical, automotive, mobile phones, digital signage, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), digital cinematography, industrial, and more.

Forza Silicon is a business unit of the Materials Analysis Division of AMETEK Inc., a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005711/en/

Contacts:

Annie Suede +1 626-796-1192