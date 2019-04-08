RTDNA Canada Announces Prairie Region Award Winners

SASKATOON, SK / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2019 / RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize journalistic excellence with the winners of the Prairie Region RTDNA Awards of Excellence. RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital.
2019 RTDNA Awards - PRAIRIE Region Winners:
Digital
Best Podcast
- CBC Saskatchewan - Boushie
Breaking News - Charlie Edwards Award
- CBC Saskatchewan - Humboldt Broncos Bus Crash
Continuing Coverage - Ron Laidlaw Award
- Global Saskatoon - Humboldt Broncos Bus Crash
Data Storytelling
- CBC Manitoba - Deadly Force - Canadians Killed by Police
Digital Media Award (Large Market)
- Global Calgary - Calgary Olympic Vote - Decision 2026
Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Saskatchewan - New Lens on Life
Diversity - Adrienne Clarkson Award
- CBC Calgary - Drawing a Line in the Oilsands
Excellence in Social Media
- CBC Calgary - Why Does Alberta Still Have a Separate Catholic School System? Here's a 2-Minute Explanation
News - Live Special Events - Gord Sinclair Award
- CBC Saskatoon - CBC Asks - Should Saskatoon Build a Downtown Arena?
Opinion and Commentary - Sam Ross Award
- CBC Manitoba - Remember Arthur
Sports - Feature Reporting
- Global Saskatoon - Humboldt Bronco Layne Matechuk Leaves Hospital after 6 Months
Multiplatform
Dejero Award for Best Technical Innovation
- Global Calgary - Humboldt Broncos Funerals
Excellence in Innovation
- CBC Saskatchewan, Manitoba and North - Manitoba and North: Beyond 94
Investigative - Dan McArthur Award
- Global News Winnipeg - Exploited Children
Original / Enterprise
- CBC Manitoba - A Soldier's Suicide
Radio
Breaking News - Charlie Edwards Award
- 650 CKOM - Humboldt Broncos Bus Tragedy
Continuing Coverage - Ron Laidlaw Award
- CBC Calgary - Faces of Fentanyl
Diversity - Adrienne Clarkson Award
- CBC Saskatchewan - Street Warriors
Excellence in Sound - Dick Smyth Award
- CBC Calgary - Songbird Interrupted
Long Feature - Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)
- 680 CJOB - Surviving Canada's Most Powerful Tornado
Long Feature - Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Saskatchewan - How to Support a Child Through Trauma, Beautiful Mess
News - Live Special Events - Gord Sinclair Award
- CBC North Yellowknife - Indigenous Expo Remote, Trail's End
Opinion and Commentary - Sam Ross Award
- CBC Saskatchewan - Bridging the Gap, Blue Sky
Radio News Information Program - Peter Gzowski Award
- 650 CKOM - Humboldt Broncos Bus Tragedy, Gormley Show
Radio Newscast - Byron MacGregor Award (Large Market)
- 680 CJOB - Live at 5 on 680 CJOB
Radio Newscast - Byron MacGregor Award (Small/Medium Market)
- 650 CKOM - Humboldt Broncos Bus Tragedy
Short Feature - Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)
- CHQT - Global News Radio 880 - A Love Story Worth Listening To
Short Feature - Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC North Yellowknife - A Broken Lifeline, The Impact of Kugluktuk's Cancelled Barg
Sports - Feature Reporting
- CBC Edmonton - A Winning Sound
Television
Breaking News - Charlie Edwards Award
- CTV Calgary - Officer Down
Continuing Coverage Ron Laidlaw Award
- CTV Winnipeg - Winnipeg's Meth Crisis
Diversity - Adrienne Clarkson Award
- Global Calgary - Pride Without Prejudice
Excellence in Video - Hugh Haugland Award
- Global Regina - Jesse James Tin
Long Feature - Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)
- CTV Edmonton - Highway to Alaska
Long Feature - Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Saskatchewan - New Lens on Life
News - Live Special Events - Gord Sinclair Award
- CTV Calgary - Grey Cup Victory Rally
Opinion and Commentary - Sam Ross Award
- Global Edmonton - Condo Fires, Bob Layton Editorial
Short Feature - Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)
- Global Calgary - Breast Cancer Show & Tell
Short Feature - Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)
- Global Regina - Family Ties in the Sky
Sports - Feature Reporting
- CTV Calgary - Tyson Defies the Odds
TV News Information Program - Trina McQueen Award
- Global Regina - Focus Saskatchewan, Humboldt Broncos
TV Newscast - Bert Cannings Award (Large Market)
- CBC Manitoba - Portage and Main, Live
TV Newscast - Bert Cannings Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Saskatchewan - Humboldt Crash
These Prairie Region winners will now compete with winners from West, Central and East regions for the best of the best, the National Awards. Those winners will be announced at the RTDNA Canada 2019 National Conference & Awards Gala. Join us May 10-11, 2019 at the Sheraton Hotel in Toronto!
For more information, please visit http://www.rtdnacanada.com/events/rtdna2019/
About RTDNA
RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.
Become a Member: https://rtdna.wildapricot.org/join-us
Contact Information
Fiona Conway
President, RTNDA Canada
president@rtdnacanada.com
Jill Smith
Co-chair, Prairie Region, RTDNA Canada
jill.smith@bellmedia.ca
Liam Nixon
Co-chair, Prairie Region, RTDNA Canada
liam.nixon@globalnews.ca
Jennifer Nguyen
RTDNA Canada Awards
info@rtdnacanada.com
http://www.rtdnacanada.com
SOURCE: RTDNA Canada
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/541326/RTDNA-Canada-Announces-Prairie-Region-Award-Winners