08.04.2019 | 19:56
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

RTDNA Canada Announces Prairie Region Award Winners

SASKATOON, SK / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2019 / RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize journalistic excellence with the winners of the Prairie Region RTDNA Awards of Excellence. RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital.

2019 RTDNA Awards - PRAIRIE Region Winners:

Digital

Best Podcast

  • CBC Saskatchewan - Boushie

Breaking News - Charlie Edwards Award

  • CBC Saskatchewan - Humboldt Broncos Bus Crash

Continuing Coverage - Ron Laidlaw Award

  • Global Saskatoon - Humboldt Broncos Bus Crash

Data Storytelling

  • CBC Manitoba - Deadly Force - Canadians Killed by Police

Digital Media Award (Large Market)

  • Global Calgary - Calgary Olympic Vote - Decision 2026

Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market)

  • CBC Saskatchewan - New Lens on Life

Diversity - Adrienne Clarkson Award

  • CBC Calgary - Drawing a Line in the Oilsands

Excellence in Social Media

  • CBC Calgary - Why Does Alberta Still Have a Separate Catholic School System? Here's a 2-Minute Explanation

News - Live Special Events - Gord Sinclair Award

  • CBC Saskatoon - CBC Asks - Should Saskatoon Build a Downtown Arena?

Opinion and Commentary - Sam Ross Award

  • CBC Manitoba - Remember Arthur

Sports - Feature Reporting

  • Global Saskatoon - Humboldt Bronco Layne Matechuk Leaves Hospital after 6 Months


Multiplatform

Dejero Award for Best Technical Innovation

  • Global Calgary - Humboldt Broncos Funerals

Excellence in Innovation

  • CBC Saskatchewan, Manitoba and North - Manitoba and North: Beyond 94

Investigative - Dan McArthur Award

  • Global News Winnipeg - Exploited Children

Original / Enterprise

  • CBC Manitoba - A Soldier's Suicide


Radio

Breaking News - Charlie Edwards Award

  • 650 CKOM - Humboldt Broncos Bus Tragedy

Continuing Coverage - Ron Laidlaw Award

  • CBC Calgary - Faces of Fentanyl

Diversity - Adrienne Clarkson Award

  • CBC Saskatchewan - Street Warriors

Excellence in Sound - Dick Smyth Award

  • CBC Calgary - Songbird Interrupted

Long Feature - Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)

  • 680 CJOB - Surviving Canada's Most Powerful Tornado

Long Feature - Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)

  • CBC Saskatchewan - How to Support a Child Through Trauma, Beautiful Mess

News - Live Special Events - Gord Sinclair Award

  • CBC North Yellowknife - Indigenous Expo Remote, Trail's End

Opinion and Commentary - Sam Ross Award

  • CBC Saskatchewan - Bridging the Gap, Blue Sky

Radio News Information Program - Peter Gzowski Award

  • 650 CKOM - Humboldt Broncos Bus Tragedy, Gormley Show

Radio Newscast - Byron MacGregor Award (Large Market)

  • 680 CJOB - Live at 5 on 680 CJOB

Radio Newscast - Byron MacGregor Award (Small/Medium Market)

  • 650 CKOM - Humboldt Broncos Bus Tragedy

Short Feature - Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)

  • CHQT - Global News Radio 880 - A Love Story Worth Listening To

Short Feature - Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)

  • CBC North Yellowknife - A Broken Lifeline, The Impact of Kugluktuk's Cancelled Barg

Sports - Feature Reporting

  • CBC Edmonton - A Winning Sound


Television

Breaking News - Charlie Edwards Award

  • CTV Calgary - Officer Down

Continuing Coverage Ron Laidlaw Award

  • CTV Winnipeg - Winnipeg's Meth Crisis

Diversity - Adrienne Clarkson Award

  • Global Calgary - Pride Without Prejudice

Excellence in Video - Hugh Haugland Award

  • Global Regina - Jesse James Tin

Long Feature - Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)

  • CTV Edmonton - Highway to Alaska

Long Feature - Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)

  • CBC Saskatchewan - New Lens on Life

News - Live Special Events - Gord Sinclair Award

  • CTV Calgary - Grey Cup Victory Rally

Opinion and Commentary - Sam Ross Award

  • Global Edmonton - Condo Fires, Bob Layton Editorial

Short Feature - Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)

  • Global Calgary - Breast Cancer Show & Tell

Short Feature - Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)

  • Global Regina - Family Ties in the Sky

Sports - Feature Reporting

  • CTV Calgary - Tyson Defies the Odds

TV News Information Program - Trina McQueen Award

  • Global Regina - Focus Saskatchewan, Humboldt Broncos

TV Newscast - Bert Cannings Award (Large Market)

  • CBC Manitoba - Portage and Main, Live

TV Newscast - Bert Cannings Award (Small/Medium Market)

  • CBC Saskatchewan - Humboldt Crash

These Prairie Region winners will now compete with winners from West, Central and East regions for the best of the best, the National Awards. Those winners will be announced at the RTDNA Canada 2019 National Conference & Awards Gala. Join us May 10-11, 2019 at the Sheraton Hotel in Toronto!

For more information, please visit http://www.rtdnacanada.com/events/rtdna2019/

About RTDNA

RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

Become a Member: https://rtdna.wildapricot.org/join-us

Contact Information

Fiona Conway
President, RTNDA Canada
president@rtdnacanada.com

Jill Smith
Co-chair, Prairie Region, RTDNA Canada
jill.smith@bellmedia.ca

Liam Nixon
Co-chair, Prairie Region, RTDNA Canada
liam.nixon@globalnews.ca

Jennifer Nguyen
RTDNA Canada Awards
info@rtdnacanada.com
http://www.rtdnacanada.com

SOURCE: RTDNA Canada



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/541326/RTDNA-Canada-Announces-Prairie-Region-Award-Winners


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE