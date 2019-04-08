ePac Flexible Packaging Announces Expansion into Europe

Delray Beach, FL USA, April 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ePac Flexible Packaging, the industry leader in fast time to market, short and medium run length finished pouches and rollstock, has announced plans to expand into Europe. Newly created ePac Holdings Europe will manage this expansion, with the first manufacturing location slated to be operational in the second half of 2019 in the United Kingdom / Midlands. This announcement builds on 15 ePac locations previously announced in the United States.

Focused primarily on food manufacturers and co-packers, ePac serves local, regional, and national brands of all sizes with a unique service model geared to shipment of finished pouches in 3 weeks or less, and rollstock in under 10 business days. To learn more about ePac visit ePacFlexibles.CO.UK

ePac UK is currently open for sales, with order fulfillment handled out of ePac's US locations until the plant is operational. All ePac locations are full-service manufacturing plants with prepress, digital printing, laminating, and pouch making performed in-house.

In line with the EU movement toward sustainability, ePac offers recyclable film as an option. Digital printing is far more eco-friendly than conventional printing processes since waste and process steps are eliminated and energy consumption is reduced. Additionally, brands have the ability to order to demand so less flexible packaging is kept in inventory and ultimately discarded.

ePac Holdings Europe will be managed by Johnny Hobeika. Mr. Hobeika has extensive experience in the flexible packaging industry in the UK and other European markets, having developed and managed successful manufacturing, sales, and distribution centers. Mr. Hobeika will report to the Board of ePac Holdings Europe.

According to Jack Knott, CEO of ePac Flexible Packaging: "Our European operations will be based on the same business model we have developed in the United States over the course of the past 3 years, where we have seen tremendous success"

Added Johnny Hobeika: " With the number of countries and languages in Europe, the volume of SKUs a brand must bring to market can be expensive and time-consuming. The advantages ePac will bring to brands will be game-changing. Multi-SKU orders can be rapidly produced in the same print run without printing plates and minimal waste."

Established in 2016 in Madison, Wisconsin; ePac is the first company based entirely on break-through digital printing technology from Hewlett Packard, the Indigo 20000. This technology platform enables the company to provide its customers fast time to market, economical short and medium run length jobs, customization, and the ability to order to demand to avoid costly inventory and obsolescence.

