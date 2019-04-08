StarStone Insurance Holdings Limited: StarStone Group Appoints Noonan as Chairman and Sanford as President

LONDON, April 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StarStone, the global specialty insurer, today announces several appointments to its global Leadership team.



Ed Noonan has agreed to join as Chairman of StarStone Group

Dick Sanford joins as President of StarStone Group

Chris Rash promoted to CEO of StarStone International and Deputy Group CEO

Noonan brings more than 30 years of industry experience to StarStone. He served most recently as Chairman and CEO of Validus Group, a position he held from 2005 to 2018. Under Noonan's leadership, Validus Group experienced significant success and growth, and ultimately was acquired by AIG in 2018. Noonan was President and CEO of American Re from 1997 to 2002, after joining the firm in 1983. Prior to that, he worked at Swiss Re from 1979 to 1983. A recognised market leader, Noonan brings vast expertise to the position of Chairman.

Sanford, who will oversee StarStone's global underwriting and reinsurance strategy, was previously the Chairman and President of PartnerRe US, Head of P&C North America. He has 35 years of insurance-market experience and began his career as a casualty underwriter at AIG in 1984. He has since held a succession of senior roles including, Executive Vice President, TIG Re/Odyssey America Reinsurance and Vice President, Cologne Reinsurance Company of America, eventually joining PartnerRe in 2000.

Rash, who joined StarStone in August 2018, will lead StarStone's international business, and operational strategy at Group level. Rash has over 20 years of industry experience, having held numerous financial and operational leadership positions, including 15 years at RSA, and as Group CFO at MS Amlin.

In a joint statement, Enstar and Stone Point, said: "The experience that Ed and Dick bring to StarStone is considerable. Their appointments demonstrate our collective investment and commitment in realising StarStone's ambitions, and we are very pleased to welcome them to the Group."

John Hendrickson, Group Chief Executive Officer, StarStone, added: "This is a pivotal moment for StarStone. As we reposition StarStone to deliver profitable growth, Ed and Dick bring a wealth of knowledge. Their respective contribution, together with Chris's financial and operational expertise, will prove invaluable as we continue to provide highly professional, bespoke specialty solutions to our clients, locally and globally."

