BMO Capital Markets Names Deland Kamanga Head of Global Trading Products

TORONTO, NEW YORK, and LONDON, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BMO Capital Markets today announced that Deland Kamanga has been appointed Head, Global Trading Products, effective immediately.

"Deland is an exceptional leader and culture carrier who brings with him over 25 years of experience in capital markets. His focus on the client experience and passion for providing innovative solutions position him well in his new role," said Dan Barclay, CEO and Group Head, BMO Capital Markets. "Our global trading products business provides comprehensive client solutions. As we move our business forward, specifically with focus on our U.S. growth strategy, Deland's deep knowledge of sales, structuring, trading and strong risk management will allow him to drive business performance."

Mr. Kamanga joined BMO Capital Markets in 2006, assuming responsibility for increasingly senior positions - most recently as Managing Director & Head, Global Fixed Income Currency & Commodities. He is an active member of the BMO Leadership Council for Diversity & Inclusion, as well as being Co-Chair of the BMO Capital Markets Diversity Steering Committee. Mr. Kamanga is also a board member of Women in Capital Markets. Mr. Kamanga will report directly to Mr. Barclay.

Robert Yeung has been appointed Managing Director & Head, Global Fixed Income Currency and Commodities, reporting directly to Mr. Kamanga. Mr. Yeung was most recently Managing Director & Head of Europe & Asia, Trading Products. He brings over 20 years working in senior roles within trading and sales, across multiple geographies. His deep international experience and strong focus on growth across the organization will continue to be well utilized as he begins his new role.

Kelsey Gunderson has left BMO Capital Markets.

