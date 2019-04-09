Ginosvate Launches Kickstarter Campaign for World's First Anti-Injury Insoles

Sound of a free insole tester

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2019 /"These insoles work amazing. I definitely gonna use it more. They are really working great for skateboarding so far. I jumped off so many times, zero pain. They are definitely comparable with FP." said Kody Walker, a skateboarder enthusiast. What he mentioned about is a new brand called Ginosvate, which stands for gear's innovator and helps sportsman to perform much better.





Now Ginosvate is launching a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for the game-changing tech insole and it beat its goal, they had already pledged over $10000 from hundreds of backers and it is still increasing. Super early bird pricing on the Kickstarter campaign is $22 and the retail price is $35.99.

Are you still suffering sport injuries?

William Shakespeare says: "to be or not to be, that is the question." When it comes to sport fans, the question turns into: "In face of kinds of sport injuries, to suffer? or to kick them out."

As the dark-side of sports, injury appears to be inevitable. According to statistics, only in the U.S, about 30 million children and teens participate in some form of organized sports, and more than 3.5 million injuries each year. By far, the most common injuries are sprains and strains. Now, it's time to make some change.

The world's first anti-injury sports insole, developed by Ginosvate, is ready to 'kick injuries out and make you enjoy sports.'

How could this insole kick injuries out?

Thanks to the Non-Newtonian fluid material,the insole has the incredible anti-shock property. Based on this outstanding property, the insole can obviously reduce external force, so that the risk of injuries can be significantly lessened. Lots of test videos has demonstrated that.( Story of egg surviver Test & Story of hand and hammer Test )

However, they're not stiff at all. In fact, they're pretty soft and elastic as well. You can compare these insoles with something like velvet when you have them on. They can not just protect your heel, but also make your feet feel comfortable.

Another good news is their outstanding stability in physical, structural and chemical properties. That means no matter how long you have them on, their awesome characteristics will never weaken.

"So, if you're still clouded with sport-injuries, these insoles surely provide you an opportunity to kick injuries out and enjoy sports. And it's up to you." Said Linus, the co-founder of Ginosvate.

Ginosvate has being concentrated in anti-injuries sport gears, and intend to offer protective accessories for kneecaps, wrists, elbows etc.

"We are always ready and well prepared to offer better gears and protection for all people in the future."

