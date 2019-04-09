ESPN and TCL unite to create 'Born a Legend' video series to inspire global community through sports

HONG KONG, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ESPN, the world's leading source of creative sports content, and TCL, top three global television brand and leading consumer electronics company, have joined forces to share powerful stories from the world of sport through a new video series titled "Born a Legend". The inspirational series uncovers and showcases the esteemed values and traits of a wide range of athletes, transcending boundaries of geography, gender, shape, and size.

"Born a Legend" tells stories of athletes who have grown into role models and gives a glimpse into how there is more to being a "legend" than what meets the eye. The first episode features the motivational story of Defia Rosmaniar, a female taekwondo athlete from Indonesia who won the first gold medal for the country at the 2018 Asian Games. Defia Rosmaniar impressed the judges with her performance despite her father passing away a few days before the games started. The second episode is about the inspirational journey of Kuldeep Yadav from struggling as a cricketer to the Indian national cricket team.

The series features athletes from six countries across the world: Indonesia, India, Germany, Japan, Russia and Mexico. The videos will be gradually released throughout 2019, and aim to encourage people to be the legend they were born to be.

"TCL is passionate about inspiring the global community, especially the younger generation, through sports. Our collaboration with ESPN is a creative way to encourage people to strive for excellence through sharing powerful stories about sports," said Eileen Sun, Chief Marketing Officer, Overseas Business Group of TCL Smart Device Group.

Each "Born a Legend" video will be available on ESPN's web and app platforms as well as TCL's official website.

