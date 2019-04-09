sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 09.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

117,95 Euro		-2,20
-1,83 %
WKN: A2DRZ4 ISIN: CH0364749348 Ticker-Symbol: G2AA 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
1-Jahres-Chart
VIFOR PHARMA AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VIFOR PHARMA AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
117,61
118,94
08.04.
117,70
118,85
08.04.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS INC
AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS INC6,21+1,80 %
VIFOR PHARMA AG117,95-1,83 %