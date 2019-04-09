BerGenBio to Present at H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

BERGEN, Norway, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BerGenBio ASA (OSE:BGBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of first-in-class drug candidates targeting AXL kinase to treat aggressive diseases including immune-evasive and therapy resistant cancers, announces that Richard Godfrey, BerGenBio's Chief Executive Officer, will present an overview of the Company at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference today, April 9, 2019.

Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2019 Time: 09:10 AM BST Location: JW Marriott Grosvenor House, London, UK





The presentation slides will be available on www.bergenbio.com in the investor section at time of presentation.

About BerGenBio

BerGenBio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative drugs targeting AXL as a potential cornerstone of therapy for aggressive diseases, including immune-evasive, therapy resistant cancers. The company's proprietary lead candidate, bemcentinib, is a potentially first-in-class selective AXL inhibitor in a broad Phase II oncology clinical development programme focussed on combination and single agent therapy in lung cancer and leukaemia. A first-in-class functional blocking anti-AXL antibody is undergoing Phase I clinical testing. In parallel, BerGenBio is developing a companion diagnostic test to identify those patient populations most likely to benefit from bemcentinib: this is expected to facilitate more efficient registration trials supporting a precision medicine-based commercialisation strategy. BerGenBio is based in Bergen, Norway with a subsidiary in Oxford, UK. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: BGBIO). For more information, visit www.bergenbio.com

