ProPhotonix Limited: ProPhotonix Honored by Vision Systems Design 2019

ProPhotonix Honored by Vision Systems Design 2019 Innovators Awards Program

PROdigii Digital Laser Module Offers Precise Control and Exceptional Stability

SALEM, NH / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2019 / ProPhotonix Limited (OTC Pink: STKR and London Stock Exchange - AIM: PPIX), a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules, with operations in Ireland and the United Kingdom, today announces that its PROdigii Digital Laser Module, was recognized by the judges of the annual Vision Systems Design Innovators Awards program. The judging panel consisted of esteemed experts from system integrator and end-user companies.

PROdigii is a compact, high-performance laser module offering all the benefits of digital control in a laser module designed for exceptional thermal stability. The laser incorporates an RS485 intelligent control and monitoring interface ensuring easy integration and in-service system function monitoring.

Temperature control of laser diodes is critical to ensure wavelength stability and predictable laser power. The PROdigii platform's integral thermal management provides exceptional output wavelength stabilization and enhances diode life by controlling output power and maintaining consistent power levels.

With a range of optical options available, PROdigii can be configured to deliver uniform laser lines for 3D measurement applications even in high ambient light or temperature conditions, or a focused elliptical output beam for high-precision alignment, analytical or spectroscopic applications. Diffractive options are also available.

Jeremy Lane, Managing Director, ProPhotonix said: "The PROdigii Digital Laser has been engineered to offer OEMs precise control over laser performance in their system. Ease of integration has been considered throughout and the superior wavelength stabilization and enhanced diode life will ensure improved system uptime. We are pleased that this innovative platform has been recognized with this award."

For more information on PROdigii Digital Laser Module, visit https://www.prophotonix.com/led-and-laser-products/laser-modules/all-laser-modules/digital-laser-module/ or contact ProPhotonix on sales@prophotonix.com

Contact: ProPhotonix Limited

sales@prophotonix.com Jeremy Lane, Managing Director Tel: +44 (0)1279 717170

About Vision Systems Design

Published since 1996, Vision Systems Design is a global resource for engineers, engineering managers and systems integrators that provides comprehensive global coverage of vision systems technologies, applications, and markets. Vision Systems Design's magazine, website (www.vision-systems.com), email newsletters and webcasts report on and analyze the latest technology and business developments and trends in the worldwide machine vision and image processing industry.

About The Vision Systems Design 2019 Innovators Awards program

The Vision Systems Design 2019 Innovators Awards program reviewed and recognized the most innovative products and services in the vision and image processing industry. Honorees were announced at Automate 2019 held in Chicago, IL. Criteria used in the Innovators Awards ranking included: originality, innovation; impact on designers, systems integrators and end-users; fulfilling a need in the market that hasn't been addressed, leveraging a novel technology, and increasing productivity.

About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix Limited, headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, is a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules for industry leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio, Osram, QSI, Panasonic, and Sony. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's website at www.prophotonix.com.

