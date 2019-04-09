sprite-preloader
ProPhotonix Limited: ProPhotonix Posts Notice of AGM and Annual Report

Prophotonix Posts Notice of Annual General Meeting and 2018 Annual Report and Accounts

SALEM, NH / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2019 / ProPhotonix Limited (OTC Pink: STKR and London Stock Exchange - AIM: PPIX), a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules, with operations in Ireland and the United Kingdom, announces that its 2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM) has been posted to shareholders. The Company's AGM will be held on May 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM British Summer Time at the offices of K&L Gates LLP, One New Change, London EC4M 9AF. The Company has posted its 2018 Annual Report and Accounts on the Company's website and copies will be mailed to shareholders on or around April 9, 2019.

The Notice of AGM and the Annual Report and Accounts can be viewed and downloaded from the Company's website at www.prophotonix.com.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Contact:

ProPhotonix Limited

Tim Losik, President and CEO

Tel: +1 603 893 8778

ir@prophotonix.com

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe

(Nominated Adviser and Broker)

David Foreman

Richard Salmond

Tel: +44 (0)207 894 7000


About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix Limited, headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, is a high technology designer and manufacturer of diode-based laser modules and LED systems for industry leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio, Osram, QSI, Panasonic, and Sony. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's web site at www.prophotonix.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: ProPhotonix Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/541393/ProPhotonix-Posts-Notice-of-AGM-and-Annual-Report


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE