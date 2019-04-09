Smiths Detection is pleased to announce that it has received an order to support the upgrade to ECAC Standard 3 explosives detection systems (EDS) at Malpensa and Linate Airports in Milan. Operators SEA S.p.A required an innovative and efficient solution which would not only deliver compliance, but also high levels of security and operational efficiency. With Standard 3.1 approval (the highest in the EU) and TSA certification, the HI-SCAN 10080 XCT scanners meet these requirements and have the capacity to handle predicted passenger traffic growth for the two airports over the next 5-10 years.

"The key factors in winning this competitive tender were our technical expertise and also the strength of our service organisation," explained Jacques Bernardi, Sales Director Europe South/West Africa, Smiths Detection. "Leveraging very advanced technology, the HI-SCAN 10080 XCT offers the necessary levels of security, flexibility and productivity to meet the various demands of this installation. We will also have a dedicated engineering team supporting the two airports."

Using a dual-view, dual-energy line scanner with high resolution 3D Computed Tomography (CT), the HI-SCAN 10080 XCT produces exceptional data. Detection algorithms are interchangeable on a bag by bag basis depending on the destination and associated risk level. The belt speed is an impressive 0.5m/sec, enabling it to handle up to 1800 bags per hour and hence making the screening process faster and more efficient. A large rectangular tunnel (107 x 81cm), extremely high quality, full colour images and a low false alarm rate all also support the most challenging performance levels.

The frame agreement includes a minimum of 13 (and maximum of 20) HI-SCAN 10080 XCT scanners including redundant servers for connection to the network; up to 35 workstations; and a 10 year service agreement. Delivery and installation will be rolled out between July 2019 and September 2020.

