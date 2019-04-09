Expands Scientific Advisory Board with Appointment of Prof. David Spring

Nanna Therapeutics Ltd, a biotechnology company developing novel drugs to combat age-related diseases, particular those caused by mitochondrial dysfunction, today announced that it had been awarded funding from Innovate UK totalling £829,892 to apply its ground-breaking nanoscale medicines discovery engine to develop novel disease modulating drugs. Nanna Therapeutics' discovery engine has the potential to deliver a paradigm shift in the speed, efficiency and quality of drug discovery.

The significant time and cost savings associated with Nanna's approach could deliver cost-effective medicines rapidly, aligning with the emerging needs and healthcare costs associated with an aging population. It also means treating rare and segmented diseases has the potential to become a commercially-viable reality, such as Nanna's lead program targeting MELAS (Mitochondrial Encephalopathy, Lactic Acidosis, and Stroke-like episodes), a severe, life-limiting mitochondrial disorder with no effective medicine available to patients.

Nanna Therapeutics also announced that Professor David Spring of the Chemistry Department in the University of Cambridge has joined its Scientific Advisory Board. David brings a wealth of experience from the interface between biological systems and organic synthesis, with specific application to drug discovery. He has had a distinguished career, formally working with Sir Jack Baldwin in the University of Oxford and Professor Stuart Schreiber in Harvard University.

Dr David Williams, CEO at Nanna Therapeutics, said:

"The Innovate UK funding will enable us to extend application of our novel drug discovery platform and enable additional corporate growth. Our aim is to address the growing need for effective medicines for diseases associated with an ageing population and mitochondrial dysfunction with a more efficient drug discovery process. It is also a pleasure to welcome Professor David Spring, another supporter of ultimately making the provision of cost-effective treatments for any disease a reality, to our team."

About Nanna Therapeutics

Nanna Therapeutics is developing breakthrough medicines for the treatment of age-related diseases, focusing first on those linked to mitochondrial dysfunction, including Parkinson's disease and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

To this end, Nanna Therapeutics has built a unique, game-changing platform that accelerates drug discovery by its ability to create millions of novel compounds, functionally screen them at nanoscale in multiple assays, including those with drug-like properties and toxicity, integrating the huge datasets generated with machine learning to select the best and safest drug molecules. This provides a paradigm shift in the speed, efficiency and quality of drug discovery and dramatically enhances safety profiling, with the goal to improve clinical success. Nanna Therapeutics also works with strategic partners to develop novel first-in-class medicines across all therapeutic areas.

