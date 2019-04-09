Nasdaq Copenhagen has given the below observation status: ISIN Navn DK0010249309 Glunz & Jensen Glunz & Jensen Holdingis given observation status, becauseHeliograph Holding GmbH has informed that the company must submit a mandatory tender offer to the shareholders of Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S. According to rule 2.7 in Rules for issuers of shares the exchange may decide to place a company's shares or other securities in the observation segment. We refer to the company's announcement of 8. april 2019. For further information please contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tlf. 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=718548