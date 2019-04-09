ADVA Optical Networking SE: EANTC verifies IEEE 1588 PTP interoperability of ADVA's 5G sync and packet edge devices

Multi-vendor trials show interworking of synchronization from central grandmaster over 100G metro network to the cell site

Paris, France. April 9, 2019. ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that the European Advanced Networking Test Center (EANTC) has validated the IEEE 1588 Precision Time Protocol (PTP) interoperability of key products in its synchronization and packet edge portfolio. ADVA's MEF 3.0-certified cell site gateway and edge aggregation devices as well as its carrier-grade core grandmaster clock were successful in a series of trials focused on new 5G timing requirements. Its metro service aggregation solution also excelled in what were the first EANTC tests verifying support for PTP over 100Gbit/s links. ADVA, which has a long record of participation in EANTC's independent vendor-neutral trials, was one of 20 suppliers taking part in the industry's biggest ever interoperability event. Results of the trials were revealed today at MPLS+SDN+NFV World Congress in Paris.

"Our evaluation confirms that ADVA's FSP 150-GO102Pro, FSP 150-XG480 and OSA 5430 solutions are able to interwork with a wide range of third-party devices for synchronization delivery using PTP. This is a major requirement for next-generation networking as operators look to increase efficiency and accelerate innovation by harnessing technology from multiple vendors," said Carsten Rossenhövel, managing director, EANTC. "With 75 attendees, including highly experienced recurring participants such as the ADVA team, this was our most successful interoperability event to date. Naturally, 5G service use cases were central to several tests, including interoperable slicing concepts. ADVA's technology was successful here as well as in trials focused on meeting 5G time and phase delivery requirements over last-mile networks."

By participating in EANTC's tests, ADVA is ensuring that its customers can leverage the benefits of an open approach to designing, implementing and operating multi-vendor networks. The trials confirmed the interoperability of the OSA 5430 , the first IEEE 1588 grandmaster clock on the market to support PTP, NTP and SyncE over multiple 10Gbit/s Ethernet interfaces. The device is also the only solution of its kind to provide fully redundant hardware, ensuring no loss of performance or service delivery. Also validated was the ADVA FSP 150-XG480 , which brings high-density aggregation to metro mobile and wireline converged networks. As well as its high port count, this solution extends precise timing and synchronization from grandmaster clocks, through RAN aggregation and up to cell sites. The market's smallest cell site gateway device, the MEF 3.0-certified ADVA FSP 150-GO102Pro , was also successful.

"These rigorous tests prove that our technology delivers the standards-compliant implementation of PTP that today's operators urgently need to synchronize 5G over multi-vendor networks. Interoperability is a key feature of our innovation and central to our mission of freeing customers from single vendor islands and cumbersome network integration," commented Ulrich Kohn, director, technical marketing, ADVA. "Openness is in our DNA. That's why we're such big supporters of this collaborative annual event. This year we put forward products that are vital to mass 5G rollouts. Our FSP 150-GO102Pro is the ideal outdoor demarcation solution for the small cell era. And, having won MEF 3.0 certification earlier this year, it's also the ultimate route to the agility and efficiency benefits of network automation."

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at: www.advaoptical.com .

