Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Fitch Ratings Upgrades MMK to 'BBB'; Outlook Stable 09-Apr-2019 / 09:27 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Fitch Ratings Upgrades MMK to 'BBB'; Outlook Stable 09-04-2019, Magnitogorsk PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works' (MMK) is pleased to announce that on April 8th, 2019 rating agency Fitch Ratings upgraded Company's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' with Stable Outlook. In its press release Fitch Ratings notes that the rating upgrade reflects MMK's ability to maintain a conservative financial profile during market turbulence due to the company's low cost of operations, focus on high-value added (HVA) products, leading positions on the Russian steel market and high profit margins through the cycle. Fitch also admits that MMK has one of the lowest leverages among steel companies globally. After MMK repaid most of its debt in 2015-2016, the company has had almost zero net debt and is committed to keeping low debt levels. MMK is rated above the 'BBB-' Country Ceiling for Russia (BBB-/Positive). This is in line with Fitch's Rating Non-Financial Corporates Above the Country Ceiling Rating Criteria and takes into account the company's strong hard-currency external debt service ratio, which is supported by sufficient cash flows from exports and foreign assets and by an overall low leverage. About MMK MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. The company's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing complex encompassing the entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products with a predominant share of high-value-added products. In 2018, the company produced 12.7 million tonnes of crude steel and 11.7 million tonnes of commercial steel products. MMK Group had sales in 2018 of USD 8,214 million and EBITDA of USD 2,418 million. Investor contacts: Andrey Serov tel .: +7 (3519) 24-52-97 E-mail: serov.ae@mmk.ru Media contacts: Dmitry Kuchumov Dmitry Bulin tel.: +7 (499) 238-26-13 tel.: +7 (499) 238-26-13 E-mail: kuchumov.do@mmk.ru E-mail: bulin.dn@mmk.ru ISIN: US5591892048 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: MMK LEI Code: 253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 Sequence No.: 8138 EQS News ID: 797393 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 09, 2019 03:27 ET (07:27 GMT)