ACG Launches First of its Kind 'Art in a Capsule'

Encapsulating Imagination: Bringing Science and Art Together

MUMBAI, India, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ACG Group, the only supplier in the world offering end-to-end manufacturing solutions for the pharmaceutical industry, has launched the first of its kind 'Art in a Capsule' competition - designed to bring science and art together.

The competition is aimed at encouraging artists from across the globe to create masterpieces, which can fit inside ACG's pharmaceutical capsules - either sculptures, rolled up artwork, or anything else. The winner will receive prize money of $5000.

Peter Neve, CMO at ACG, comments, "At ACG, we firmly believe that science and art belong together - they each require real imagination, vision and expertise. We therefore felt this concept was the perfect way to showcase the synergies between the two. We have launched this exciting competition, because we hope to attract entries from promising artists across the globe and to create some exciting masterpieces that will be celebrated for years to come. It's our chance to display - what we hope - will be some breathtaking work, encapsulating real imagination."

ACG founders, the Singh Family, have been one of the most formidable corporate art collectors in India. As connoisseurs of art, the family has built a collection that now boasts over 400 individual paintings and sculptures and have supported many artists over the past 50 years.

Entry into the competition is free, with the last date for submissions being 31st May, 2019. And the artwork submitted for the competition can either be new or a piece that has been created in the last five years. Further details can be found here: http://artinacapsule.com/, or email: help@artinacapsule.com

