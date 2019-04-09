sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Akastor ASA: Minutes of Annual General Meeting 2019

The Annual General Meeting of Akastor ASA was held on Tuesday 9 April 2019 at the company's premises at Oksenøyveien 10, Lysaker, Norway.

All proposals on the agenda were adopted, cf. Notice of Annual General Meeting attached to the stock exchange release dated 19 March 2019.

The complete minutes are attached to this release and are also available at www.akastor.com (http://www.akastor.com/).

For further information, please contact:

Leif Borge
Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +47 917 86 291
E-mail: leif.borge@akastor.com (mailto:leif.borge@akastor.com)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Akastor ASA AGM 2019 Minutes of Meeting (http://hugin.info/77/R/2241149/883856.pdf)


