Den 29 oktober 2018 observationsnoterades aktierna i Karo Pharma Aktiebolag AB med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från Karo Intressenter AB. Den 22 januari 2019 offentliggjordes det att Karo Intressenter AB hade beslutat att frånfalla villkoret avseende en miniminivå av accepter och att fullfölja erbjudandet. Därefter offentliggjorde Karo Intressenter AB den 14 februari 2019 ett pressmeddelande med utfallet i det offentliga uppköpserbjudandet efter den slutliga acceptfristen. Med anledning av ovanstående har Nasdaq Stockholm AB beslutat att observationsnoteringen för aktierna i Karo Pharma Aktiebolag (KARO, ISIN-kod SE0007464888, orderboks-ID 3927) ska tas bort med omedelbar verkan. On October 29, 2018, the shares in Karo Pharma Aktiebolag AB were given observation status with reference to a public offer from Karo Intressenter AB. On January 22 2019, it was announced that Karo Intressenter AB had decided to waive the condition regarding a minimum level of acceptances and to complete the Offer. Thereafter Karo Intressenter AB published a press release on February 14 2019 with information on the outcome of the public offer after the final acceptance period. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status for the shares in Karo Pharma Aktiebolag AB (KARO, ISIN code SE0007464888, order book ID 3927) shall be removed with immediate effect. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.