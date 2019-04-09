Better Collective A/S: Better Collective tops EGR Power Affiliates 2019 list for the second consecutive year

PRESS RELEASE

For the second year in a row, Better Collective ranks as No 1 in EGR's prestigious Power Affiliates 2019 list.

As the first company within the iGaming industry, Better Collective, the world's leading developer of digital platforms for bookmaker information, iGaming communities, and betting tips, has been ranked at the top of EGR's Power Affiliates 2019 list for the second consecutive year. The list is picked by a panel of experts that has looked at criteria such as business and commercial success, M&A activity, and regulatory and compliance procedures.

Jesper Søgaard, Co-founder and CEO of Better Collective, said: "Last year, we were very honored to top the prestigious EGR Power Affiliates list. Being ranked as No 1 once again makes me extremely proud, and I see this as a true testament to the fantastic team at Better Collective that each day continues to deliver on our vision to empower iGamers through transparency and technology.

"Our ambition is to continue to grow and be the frontrunner in the industry - topping this list again is, without a doubt, a seal of approval that we are on the right track".

Jake Evans, EGR Marketing editor, said: "Better Collective has achieved an industry-first by finishing at the top of EGR's Power Affiliates rankings for the second consecutive year.

"Jesper and his team scored highest in all five of our judging categories, from regulatory compliance to operational success, so there can be little dispute that Better Collective are worthy winners."

2018 was a milestone year for Better Collective. Last summer, it went public on Nasdaq Stockholm, as well as acquired multiple market leading affiliates while welcoming new teams and offices across Europe. It also collected its 8th consecutive Gazelle award, a Danish financial award that is awarded when a company experiences positive growth and doubles its turnover over a four year period. Topping the EGR Power Affiliates List illustrates the strong foothold that Better Collective continues to demonstrate in the iGaming affiliate industry.

Contacts

CEO: Jesper Søgaard

PR & Outreach Specialist: Morten Kalum +45 2349 1009, mkalum@bettercollective.com

About Better Collective

Better Collective'svision is to empower iGamers through transparency and technology - this is what has made them the world's leading developer of digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective's portfolio includes more than 2,000+ websites and products. This includes bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory, and SmartBets, the odds comparison platform made personal.

