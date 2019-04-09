NAB 2019: Infortrend Showcases Rich Media Turnkey Solution for Today's Demanding Workloads

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the duration of April 8 - 11, Infortrend Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495) is pushing the boundaries of workflow efficiency by showcasing a high-bandwidth 2 x 25 Gb iSCSI SAN solution along with EonStor GS Unified Storage and GSa AFA (All-Flash Array) at the 2019 NAB Show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Located in the South Hall, Lower Level, at Booth SL7624 in the Las Vegas Convention Center, Infortrend is demonstrating this turnkey solution with ATTO Technology for today's demanding media collaboration environments.





With the proliferation of high-definition production and delivery formats such as 8K and beyond, media storage systems not only require unprecedented IOPs performance and also demands a faster and efficient I/O to exchange data across networks.

A single 25 GbE lane offers 2.5x bandwidth and is backward compatible with 10 GbE. With two 25 Gb/s Ethernet ports per host board, Infortrend storage offers our M&E customers a high bandwidth over Ethernet networks. In terms of system configuration, a dual controller GS 3000 system can support of up to eight 25Gb/s Ethernet ports with two host boards per controller.

"EonStor GS Unified Storage Family already offers outstanding media storage performance while EonStor GSa AFA takes it to the next level by offering higher IOPs and reduced latency. With a 25 GbE connectivity, we provide our customers a rich media turnkey solution that pushes 8K envelope," said Thomas Kao, Senior Director of Product Planning.

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more Information, please visit https://www.infortrend.com/

