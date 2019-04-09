Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Notice of AGM 09-Apr-2019 / 09:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 9 April 2019 Genel Energy plc Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM Genel Energy plc ('the Company') announces that it has today posted its 2018 Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2018 ('Annual Report') to shareholders together with the notice of the 2019 Annual General Meeting ('AGM') and forms of proxy. The Company will hold its AGM on Thursday 16 May 2019. In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, copies of the Company's Annual Report, the Notice of AGM, and proxy forms have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.hemscott.com/nsm.do [1]. The Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM will also be available on the Company's website at www.genelenergy.com [2]. -ends- For further information please contact: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Communications +44 20 7830 9700 Patrick d'Ancona Notes to editors: Genel Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company, with headquarters in London and offices in Ankara and Erbil, is one of the largest London-listed independent oil producers, and is the largest holder of reserves and resources in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel has highly cash-generative oil production from the Taq Taq and Tawke licences, with material growth potential from other assets in the portfolio. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com [2]. ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 Category Code: NOA TIDM: GENL LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 Sequence No.: 8140 EQS News ID: 797451 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b78e8a7665ae1d41c84fd9819f4e2030&application_id=797451&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3ec46b352f38452116096dbbab51b09e&application_id=797451&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

