In the latest tariff spat to afflict the solar world, India's Directorate General of Trade Remedies will investigate a claim steel products coated with aluminum and zinc are being dumped by Far Eastern manufacturers.From pv magazine India. Acting on a complaint by domestic manufacturer JSW Steel Coated Products, India's Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) is investigating allegations of the dumping of aluminum and zinc-coated flat products in the country by manufacturers in China, Vietnam and South Korea. The corrosion-resistant goods are used in industrial sectors including solar projects, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...