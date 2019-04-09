Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group announces new title sponsor partnership with STARD for the 2019 FIA World Rallycross Championship

Press release: Ferratum Group announces new title sponsor partnership with STARD for the 2019 FIA World Rallycross Championship

Helsinki, 8th of April 2019 - Ferratum Oyj ("Ferratum" or the "Group") is pleased to announce a new sponsoring partnership as title sponsor of the STARD race team for the 2019 FIA World Rallycross Championship.

For nearly 14 years, Ferratum has been at the forefront of technological disruption in financial services by challenging the status-quo through constant in-house technological innovation to bring new, fully digital and real-time financial solutions and services to personal and business customers globally.

In the FIA World Rallycross car racing industry, the STARD racing team is at the forefront of the game in motorsports and shares the same unconventional mindset. Using disruptive technologies to support the development and management of their racing cars, STARD thinks outside of the box and is constantly raising the standards of diagnostic accuracy and performance analysis after each race, similar to Ferratum's constant evaluation and improvement of it's credit scoring algorithms. There is a clear DNA match between the organisations of Ferratum and STARD, which makes the partnership highly attractive.

The partnership entails the provision and management of two new Ford Fiesta RXS Evo 5 Supercars by STARD, bearing Ferratum logos in the 2019 FIA World Rallycross Championship.

The FIA World Rallycross Championship's popularity increases dramatically year over year, and it's global dedicated broadcast viewership has jumped by 22% year on year from 2017 to 2018 to reach over 678 million households.

Jorma Jokela, CEO and Founder of Ferratum commented:

"Since our formation in 2005, we have strived to offer our customers the fastest and most convenient loans, later on expanding also to further financial services. Our partnership with STARD in FIA World Rallycross allows us to bring our brand and services closer to an even broader audience - some of the fastest cars in racing advertising the equally fast services offered by Ferratum, it is a perfect match. In the same way that we are driving innovation in financial services, the team with STARD is at the forefront of technological advances in motorsports and world RX races, with a highly innovative and technologically advanced team, and we look forward to continuing this partnership and the great mutual benefits from our collaboration."

Michael Sakowicz, CEO and founder STARD:

"With Ferratum Group we found a forward thinking and open minded partner, perfectly matching our mindset at STARD. That enabled us to manage, to setup and start our new 2 car 2019 FIA World Rallycross Championship programme within an incredibly short amount of time. We are very looking forward to the further, so far fantastic, cooperation with the whole Ferratum team in order to expand our common activity also beyond Rallycross still this year. Although we cannot disclose any details yet, just so much: be prepared for quite a few proper surprises to be included! Clearly Ferratum is one of the most dynamic non-technical sponsorship partner we have ever cooperated with so far, and coming home after the Abu Dhabi World RX season opener race at the Formula 1 Race Track Yas Marina this weekend, with Janis Baumanis being classified as 3rd overall in the drivers ranking is certainly an appropriate start for this cooperation and for our new car's race debut"

About STARD

STARD (Stohl Advanced Research and Development), founded by CEO Michael Sakowicz, is a research and development specialist company active in advanced motorsport, racing and high performance technology. Stohl Group was founded and is owned by former Gr.N rally world champion Manfred Stohl and consisting of 3 major independently operating business departments:

STARD (R&D for motorsport, automotive and beyond),

Stohl Racing (technical and logistic motorsport service, aftermarket),

Stohl Apartments (Accommodation)

STARD is focussing on entire vehicle and subsystem development and, together with Stohl Group's other departments, covers the entire process chain entirely in house, from first concept, design, prototype build up, up to small series vehicle production.

Stohl Racing additionally offers worldwide top level race service of mainly STARD in-house developed vehicles.

STARD is competing in the FIA World Rallycross Championship with in house developed Ford Fiesta based Supercars since 2015.

Since 2008 STARD is also very active in R&D projects for full EV powertrain systems and has taken a pioneering role in EV technology for mixed surface motorsport categories like rally and rallycross by introduction of the world's first all-electric Rally/Rallycross development car "HIPER MK1"

Information on all electric HIPER MK1:

About FIA World Rallycross Championship presented by Monster Energy.

The FIA World Rallycross Championship presented by Monster Energy is head-to-head, short, sharp racing on mixed surfaces (dirt and asphalt) contained within amphitheatre venues. High profile drivers are equipped with RX Supercars with over 600bhp and an acceleration of 0-60mph in less than two seconds. World RX debuted in 2014 with a calendar including events. In Argentina, Turkey, Canada and throughout Europe. Building on the success of World RX's first five seasons and the burgeoning momentum behind the series, the 2019 calendar will incorporate 10 rounds across four continents. Along the way, it will visit some of the world's most historic rallycross tracks, while introducing two exciting new challenges in the shape of Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina Circuit and the legendary Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium.

Following its successful debut last year, Silverstone's Speedmachine Festival returns on May 25-26.

FIA World Rallycross Championship 2019 Calendar



ABU DHABI, 5. - 6. AprilYas Marina Circuit

BARCELONA, 27. - 28. AprilCircuit de Catalunya

BELGIUM , 11. - 12. MaiSpa-Francorchamps

UNITED KINGDOM, 25.- 26. MaiSilverstone

NORWAY, 15. - 16. JuniHell

SWEDEN, 6. - 7. Juli Holjes Motorstadion

CANADA, 3. - 4. AugustGrand Prix de Trois-Rivières

FRANCE, 31. August - 1. SeptemberLohéac, Bretagne

LATVIA, 14. - 15. SeptemberBikernieki National Sports Base

SOUTH AFRICA, 9. - 10. NovemberKillarney International Raceway

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a range of banking services, including real time digital payments and transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European markets. Ferratum has approximately 2.0 million active and former customers who have an account or have been granted one or more loans in the past (as at 31 December 2018), of which over 792,000 customers have an open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months.

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com .

STARD codeRX driver's team for 2019 FIA World Rallycross Championship

Janis Baumanis, all Events

Jani Paasonen, Finland at least 5 Events

Jere Kalliokoski,Finland, at least 2 Events; Finnish Championship, Nordic X

Pal Vetle Try, Norway at least 3 Events

