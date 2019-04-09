In order to support the Group's shaping of its sustainable and profitable growth, the Chairman of the Managing Board is engaged in a dialogue with experts from civil society.

Among the 7 mega trends that will shape the future of mobility, the fourth one is Digitalisation , about which Carlos Tavares spoke with Ben Waber, CEO of Humanyze (a start-up specialised in behavior analysis, using real-time data feeds to rethink management and organization within companies), and researcher at Harvard Business School and MIT Media Lab on data analysis applied to the social sciences.

Watch the interview with Ben Waber

Excerpts:

Carlos Tavares: "Digitalisation is a tool, it's not a goal. It is not all about collecting the data, it's the way you combine the data to figure out how you can make your customers happier and your organizations more effective."

Ben Waber: "There is no shortcut, but digitalisation gives you a macro level view of what goes on within your organization. Another advantage is that you can experiment and fail or succeed more quickly.Empowering employees to fail is critical in an innovation process."

This will be followed by further discussions on the other mega trends: Sharing, Connectivity and Autonomy.

Watch again the interview with Hervé Le Treut on Climate change

Watch again the interview with Martha Delgado on Changes in customer behaviour

Watch again the interview with Lionel Zinsou on Market divergence

