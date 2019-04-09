Automotive Glass Market Size Worth $21.72 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 5.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive glass market size is anticipated to reach USD 21.72 billion by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 5.7%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing automobile production across the globe on account of technological advancements and rising disposable income levels, especially in emerging countries like China, India, and Japan, will augment the product demand over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

Laminated glass segment held the highest revenue share of 55.1% in 2018 owing to various safety and value added features provided by the product

Sunroof is anticipated to be the fastest-growing application segment over the forecast period due to increasing integration of sunroof systems in mid-segment cars

OEM was the largest end-use segment in 2018 and is projected to maintain the dominance throughout the forecast years due to rising demand for passenger cars

Central & South America is forecasted to register the fastest CAGR of 7.4% from 2019 to 2025 due to increasing vehicle production in the region. Passenger car production in CSA grew by 21.4% in 2017 in comparison to 2016

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.; Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.; Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd.; Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Ltd. (NSG); and Corning Inc. are some of the key companies in the market

Read 129 page research report with TOC on "Automotive Glass Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Laminated, Tempered), By Application (Windscreen, Sunroof), By End Use (OEM, ARG), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/automotive-glass-market

China, in particular, is the largest market due to its significant vehicle production, which was estimated at approximately 29 million units in 2017. As a result, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global automotive glass market over the forecast period. Moreover, rising investments by international OEMs in the region due to factors like land and raw material availability, high domestic demand, and cheap labor cost will drive the regional market further. The passenger car segment is likely to have a high growth on account of development of advanced automotive glass products with high-end features.

In addition, consumers' willingness to pay extra for premium passenger cars to get better quality and durability are likely to have a positive impact on the product demand. Laminated glasses are widely used in vehicle backlites as they offer lower visual distortion than other products, resulting in enhanced road safety. Furthermore, they can be easily repaired after damage unlike the tempered glass, which needs to be replaced completely.

Grand View Research has segmented the global automotive glass market on the basis of product, application, end use, vehicle type, and region:

Automotive Glass Product Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

- Tempered

- Laminated

- Others

Automotive Glass Application Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

- Windscreen

- Backlite

- Sidelite

- Sunroof

Automotive Glass End Use Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

- Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

- Aftermarket Replacement (ARG)

Automotive Glass Vehicle Type Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

- Passenger Car

- Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

- Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

Ambulatory Services Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

- North America

- U.S.

- Canada

- Europe

- Germany

- U.K.

- Spain

- France

- Italy

- Switzerland

- Netherlands

- Belgium

Asia Pacific

- Japan

- China

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

- Thailand

Latin America

- Brazil

- Mexico

- Colombia

MEA

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- United Arab Emirates

