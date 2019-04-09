Proximus one of the first operators in the world to put Nokia's biggest multi-terabit router into service at the heart of its network for tenfold increase in capacity

Proximus innovates and invests heavily in the modernization of its transport network

The new IP backbone will support innovative new broadband and mobile services with improved capacity, scalability and programmability

High degree of automation offered by Nokia IP routers combined with the extensive expertise of Proximus engineers allows massive upgrade to proceed with seamless service availability and minimal impact on customers

The multi-terabit router, Nokia 7750 SR-14s, featuring the innovative Nokia FP4 network processor, is now live in Proximus' network. As a result, Proximus becomes among the first operators in the world to carry customers' traffic on this equipment

End of August 2018, Proximus announced its program to tenfold the capacity of its IP transport network with its TITAN project. Nokia and Proximus today announced that they are on schedule with their "TITAN" (Terabit IP Transport and Aggregation Network) backbone network upgrade with 165 out of 600 buildings connected and 30% of 50,000 optical fibres migrated after only seven months.

Proximus is one of the first operators in the world to carry customers' traffic on the Nokia 7750 Service Router-14s (SR-14s).Thanks to its unprecedented routing capability, the new equipment will allow the Proximus network to cope with the rise of data traffic of the coming decade, boosted by the ongoing Fibre for Belgium investment. This router will also help Proximus to lower costs by cutting energy use in half, offer unique security features and enable a superior digital experience for its customers.

For this project, Proximus, Belgium's largest Telco operator, worked in close partnership with Nokia's team located in Antwerp, a Belgium World Competence Center. TITAN will connect Proximus's mobile, high-speed DSL and FTTH networks. The upgraded backbone will provide support for new services such as augmented and virtual reality, IoT and the roll out of 5G.

Patrick Delcoigne, Director Network Engineering & Operations at Proximus, said: "Titan is laying the foundations of a hyper scale network, propelling Proximus into the terabit era. The track record of Nokia and Proximus in IP network innovation is extending today with our tandem becoming among the world's pioneers in activating the biggest equipment ever deployed in a telecom operator network and so defining the new capacity reference standards. I'm really proud of the R&D crews and of the project teams of both companies, who did a fantastic job to create the future standards."

Sri Reddy, President of IP/Optical Networks at Nokia, said: "We have a long and proud history of partnering with the team at Proximus and so are especially pleased to be working closely with them to help ensure the TITAN network upgrade project continues flawlessly. With the Nokia 7750 SR-14s as the foundational technology of this smart, dynamic network fabric, Proximus is laying the groundwork to meet the future digital demands of their consumer, enterprise and mobile customers."

The migration will continue until 2021 and is done in stages, each time for a specific geographic area and with minimal regional impact. The Proximus teams carry out these infrastructure works between midnight and 6 am to limit the customer impact to a minimum.

Click here (https://www.proximus.be/fr/id_cl_faq_titan/entreprises-et-secteur-public/support/projet-titan-modernisation-du-reseau-de-transport.html) for more information and details on the scheduled works.

For more information, contact the Press Relations department: Press@proximus.com (mailto:press@proximus.com) or +32 2 202 44 44

Fabrice Gansbeke Haroun Fenaux

+32 472 05 07 02 +32 476 60 03 33

About Proximus

The Proximus Group is a telecommunication & ICT company operating in the Belgian and international markets, serving residential customers, businesses, and public institutions. Proximus aims to open up a world of digital opportunities so that people can live better and work smarter. The company is at the heart of the digital revolution, delivering communication and entertainment experiences for residential consumers and enabling digital transformation for enterprises. Through its best-quality integrated fixed and mobile networks, Proximus provides access anywhere and anytime to digital services and easy-to-use solutions, and is a gateway to multimedia content. Proximus is a pioneer in ICT innovation, with integrated solutions that have a positive impact on society and the environment, based on Internet of Things (IoT), Data analytics, cloudification, and security. With 13,385 employees, all striving to offer customers a superior experience, the Group realized an underlying Group revenue of EUR 5,804 million end-2018.

Proximus (Euronext Brussels: PROX) is also active in Luxembourg through its affiliate Proximus Luxembourg and in the Netherlands through Telindus Netherlands. BICS is a leading international communications enabler, one of the key global voice carriers and the leading provider of mobile data services worldwide.

For more information, visit www.proximus.com (http://www.proximus.com) and www.proximus.be (http://www.proximus.be).

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. We develop and deliver the industry's only end-to-end portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing that is available globally. Our customers include communications service providers whose combined networks support 6.1 billion subscriptions, as well as enterprises in the private and public sector that use our network portfolio to increase productivity and enrich lives.

Through our research teams, including the world-renowned Nokia Bell Labs, we are leading the world to adopt end-to-end 5G networks that are faster, more secure and capable of revolutionizing lives, economies and societies. Nokia adheres to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity.

nokia.com (http://www.nokia.com/)

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: NOKIA via Globenewswire

